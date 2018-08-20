Tiffany Haddish Stuns & Shows Some Skin In Sexy Sheer Dress At VMAs

Aside from being hilarious, Tiffany Haddish also knows how to KILL the style game — and she was at it again when she showed up to the VMAs on Aug. 20! See her look here.

Tiffany Haddish absolutely SLAYED on the red carpet at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards! The Girls Trip star showed up looking like a queen in a black and white dress, which featured quite an intricate design. Although the ensemble was long-sleeved, it featured sheer paneling throughout Tiffany’s body, allowing her to show some skin. She went all out with her look, too, by wearing a matching headband to look uniform from head to toe. Tiffany’s only on-hand as a presenter for the VMAs, but she totally stole the show with this look!

Tiffany is no secret to MTV shows at this point — after all, she was HOST of the MTV Movie & TV Awards earlier this summer. As always, she totally killed it onstage and had everyone cracking up. Interestingly, she showed up to the VMAs solo, although it was recently reported that she has a new man in her life. At the beginning of August, news broke that she’d been dating NYC socialite and philanthropist, Unik Ernest, for about three months, according to Page Six. The two have yet to go public with their romance, though, so it’s not all that surprising that Tiffany decided not to bring him as her date to the show.

Some of the biggest names in music are being honored at this year’s VMAs, with Cardi B leading the nominations with a total of ten. The rapper recently gave birth to her first child, but she’ll still be in attendance at the show, and will be involved in the opening segment somehow.

The VMAs air on MTV at 9:00 p.m on Aug. 20, with the pre-show beginning at 8:00 p.m. With performances from Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Shawn Mendes and more…it’s going to be an epic night!