Kourtney Kardashian Stuns While Lounging Around In A Sexy Thong Bikini — Teasing Younes Bendjima?

Younes who? Kourtney Kardashian showed her ex what he’s missing in a new pic that showed her laid out by the pool in teensy tiny bikini. See the hot pic here!

Kourtney Kardashian is living her best life after splitting with boyfriend Younes Bendjima. Kourt hasn’t missed a beat since ditching the 25-year-old model, filling her Instagram account with sexy photos of her various poolside looks. Her latest bikini (seriously, how many does she own??) may be her hottest yet. Kourt spent a “sweet Sunday” lounging by her pool and reading — in a neon green thong, string bikini.

We don’t have to tell you how amazing she looked! The mom-of-three’s body is rockin’, totally toned and tanned from head to toe. Is she showing her no-good ex-boyfriend what he’s missing after he allegedly cheated on her? The couple suddenly split last month after it seemed like they were so happy together, and had just been on a lengthy vacation throughout Italy! She kicked him to the curb when they got back to the states, and the entire Kardashian/Jenner clan turned on him, too. Buh bye, dude.

While Younes has been “slumming it” in Los Angeles, as Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor so eloquently put it, Kourtney’s living it up. She’s honestly never looked better, pulling out all the stops lately with unique and sexy outfits. She (almost) upstaged little sister Kylie Jenner at her own 21st birthday party with her killer outfit: a skintight, glittery purple minidress that showed off ample cleavage and her long, tanned legs. Such a good look on her!

While Kourtney’s cool with flaunting it, she’s not interested in actually having Younes back in her life. She’s just having fun! As a source close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, ““Kourtney doesn’t want anything to do with Younes anymore, she’s blocked his number and she doesn’t want to talk to him or text with him, she’s totally over it and he doesn’t feature in her future at all.”