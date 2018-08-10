Kourtney Kardashian Shows Younes What He’s Missing In Plunging Purple Mini For Kylie’s Bday

Younes who? Kourtney Kardashian put her rocking body on display at Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party, following her split with Younes Bendjima! Kourt stunned in a cleavage-baring purple mini and you have to see the pics!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, is fresh off a breakup, but she’s looking fine as f–k! Yes, that needed a bit of language. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sizzled in purple cleavage-baring mini at Kylie Jenner‘s 21st birthday party on August 9. She even mingled with her ex and baby daddy, Scott Disick, 35, at the party. However, it was all innocent. Nonetheless, her look wasn’t! Kourt sizzled in her tight getup, proving she’s doing just fine following her split with model, Younes Bendjima, 25. Kourt didn’t even need to put on a brave face at her younger sister’s birthday bash. — Her outfit did all the talking. Check it out below!

Kylie’s sisters — Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were all there for the bash. Kylie’s boyfriend and baby daddy, Travis Scott, was also on hand to celebrate, obviously. Ky’s brother-in-law Kanye West, and her parents, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, also came out for the occasion. The sisters captured Kourt and her ex, Scott sitting at the same table, teasing them for being like an “old married couple” while on their phones. While it’s unclear how Scott feels about Kourt’s recent breakup, we can only imagine that he’s a tad bit thrilled about since he’s had a history of always missing his ex.

It’s still a mystery as to why Kourtney and Younes split after two years of dating. However, rumor has it, he cheated. Their breakup caused havoc in the news on August 7, when photos of him cozying up to another woman — identified as Justin Bieber‘s ex-flame, Jordan Ozuna — in Mexico hit the internet. Fans then believed it was Younes who torched the relationship by straying with another women. Nonetheless, Younes took to Instagram to slam reports that he was the bad guy. And, the K-sisters still roasted him on social media, despite his denial. But, it’s Kourt who’s winning because she’s looking mighty fine, post-split!

Kourtney Kardashian makes her way to sister, Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party on August 9.

Meanwhile, Scott’s current girlfriend, Sofia Richie didn’t attend the party. However, she was still close by. The model was photographed enjoying a night out at Nobu in West Hollywood.