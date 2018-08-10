See Pic
Hollywood Life

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Younes What He’s Missing In Plunging Purple Mini For Kylie’s Bday

Kourtney Kardashian At Kylie Jenner's Birthday Party
SplashNews
Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian all look stunning as they arrive to Craig's eatery to celebrate Kylie Jenner's 21 birthday party in West Hollywood. Pictured: Kendall Jenner,Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian Ref: SPL5015252 100818 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Photographer Group / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Portofino, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Hot mom Kourtney Kardashian sizzles by the ocean in Italy. The KUWTK star is spotted with her children as they hop on a boat after grabbing some ice-cream in Portofino. She reveals her fit and toned figure in an itty bitty pink bikini. She is spotted laying out and later jumping into the ocean with oldest son Mason.Pictured: Kourtney KardashianBACKGRID USA 9 JULY 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Portofino, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Hot mom Kourtney Kardashian sizzles by the ocean in Italy. The KUWTK star is spotted with her children as they hop on a boat after grabbing some ice-cream in Portofino. She reveals her fit and toned figure in an itty bitty pink bikini. She is spotted laying out and later jumping into the ocean with oldest son Mason.Pictured: Kourtney KardashianBACKGRID USA 9 JULY 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 30 Photos.
Entertainment & News Writer/Reporter

Younes who? Kourtney Kardashian put her rocking body on display at Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party, following her split with Younes Bendjima! Kourt stunned in a cleavage-baring purple mini and you have to see the pics!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, is fresh off a breakup, but she’s looking fine as f–k! Yes, that needed a bit of language. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sizzled in purple cleavage-baring mini at Kylie Jenner‘s 21st birthday party on August 9. She even mingled with her ex and baby daddy, Scott Disick, 35, at the party. However, it was all innocent. Nonetheless, her look wasn’t! Kourt sizzled in her tight getup, proving she’s doing just fine following her split with model, Younes Bendjima, 25. Kourt didn’t even need to put on a brave face at her younger sister’s birthday bash. — Her outfit did all the talking. Check it out below!

Kylie’s sisters — Kim Kardashian WestKhloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were all there for the bash. Kylie’s boyfriend and baby daddy, Travis Scott, was also on hand to celebrate, obviously. Ky’s brother-in-law Kanye West, and her parents, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, also came out for the occasion. The sisters captured Kourt and her ex, Scott sitting at the same table, teasing them for being like an “old married couple” while on their phones. While it’s unclear how Scott feels about Kourt’s recent breakup, we can only imagine that he’s a tad bit thrilled about since he’s had a history of always missing his ex.

It’s still a mystery as to why Kourtney and Younes split after two years of dating.  However, rumor has it, he cheated. Their breakup caused havoc in the news on August 7, when photos of him cozying up to another woman — identified as Justin Bieber‘s ex-flame, Jordan Ozuna — in Mexico hit the internet. Fans then believed it was Younes who torched the relationship by straying with another women. Nonetheless, Younes took to Instagram to slam reports that he was the bad guy. And, the K-sisters still roasted him on social media, despite his denial. But, it’s Kourt who’s winning because she’s looking mighty fine, post-split!

Kourtney Kardashian At Kylie Jenner's Birthday Party

Kourtney Kardashian makes her way to sister, Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party on August 9. 

Meanwhile, Scott’s current girlfriend, Sofia Richie didn’t attend the party. However, she was still close by. The model was photographed enjoying a night out at Nobu in West Hollywood.