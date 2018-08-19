Kourtney Kardashian’s 7 Hottest Looks Since Split With Younes: How She’s Living Her Best Single Life

Kourtney Kardashian has been slaying it with all of her outfits since her split with Younes Bendjima! Check out all of her latest, sexiest looks here!

Kourtney Kardashian is single and loving it! While it was revealed just over a week ago that Kourtney had split with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima, since then, she’s been sharing some incredibly sexy pics with her Instagram followers and wearing some daring outfits while out and about. For instance, she absolutely slayed with her sparkling purple dress she wore to Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party on August 9th. Kourtney is making it very clear to her ex exactly what he’s been missing.

On top of that, the very day after her split was announced, Kourtney wore a sheer tank over a neon yellow bra, and tucked it all into a pair of straight-leg, high-waisted black PVC pants. She also posted an incredibly sexy pic of herself enjoying a hot tub in a very tiny blue bikini on Aug. 13. We reported earlier how Kourtney broke up with Younes after he allegedly cheated on her during a vacation he had immediately following the trip the two of them took together to Portfofino back in July. While Younes has denied that anything nefarious went down during his second trip, Kourtney apparently was unconvinced.

If you’re hopeful that Younes and Kourtney might get back together, uh, don’t be. The mom-of-three is probably never going to take him back. “Kourtney doesn’t want anything to do with Younes anymore,” a source close to Kourtney told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s blocked his number and she doesn’t want to talk to him or text with him, she’s totally over it and he doesn’t feature in her future at all.” We’ll keep you posted with all of Kourtney’s latest, steamiest photos — in the meantime, check out her hottest looks since her split with Younes in our gallery above!