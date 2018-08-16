Kendall Vs. Khloe: Who Looks Hotter In A One-Piece Swimsuit On Romantic Trip With Their Men?

It’s a sister showdown! Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian both rocked sexy one-piece swimsuits on vacation with their dudes, and we have to know — who wore it better? See pics their suits and decide!

Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian have a lot more in common than we might think. They not only have the same taste in men — basketball players, to be specific — but share a love for one-piece swimsuits. And they rock the hell out of them! Kendall and Khloe are currently on a luxe vacation in Mexico with boyfriends Ben Simmons and Tristan Thompson, respectively, and after flexing their insanely toned bodies in bikinis, they opted for a more covered-up look while yachting.

Don’t get it wrong — that doesn’t mean their swimsuits weren’t sexy AF! Kendall opted for a swimsuit with a low-cut neckline and scoop back in lime green. The suit was high-cut and showed a little side boob, too. This wasn’t your mom’s one-piece! Khloe took a cue from Pamela Anderson‘s book and donned a red one-piece. She looked like she walked straight off the set of Baywatch!

Khloe has always been a major babe, but she looks better than ever after losing 33 pounds of baby weight, and she totally knows it! Earlier on her vacay, she slipped on another seductive one-piece similar to her red one. The brown suit was high-cut to show off her perfect butt, and featured a scoop neck that boosted her cleavage to new heights. So cute!

Clearly, these sisters packed suitcases full of swimsuits for their Mexican vacation. What are they going to wear next? Ben and Tristan must be even more excited to find out than we are! Stay tuned for more coverage…