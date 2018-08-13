Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons Look Smitten On Vacation With Khloe & Tristan

The model and NBA offseason must’ve aligned because Kendall Jenner and her baller boyfriend, Ben Simmons are cozying up in Mexico together! — You’ve got to see these new photos of the couple on vacation with her sis and Tristan Thompson!



You won’t catch Kendall Jenner, 22, and Ben Simmons, 22, prancing around LA like usual, because the new couple is soaking up the sun in Mexico and we have the photos! The Aussie 76ers player and the model/reality star were photographed soaking up the sun in Mexico, while lounging by the pool. In one snap, Kendall appears to be eating a mid-day snack in the snap, while Ben is pictured drying off after a presumed dip in the pool. While the pair have only been dating for a few months, it looks like things are heating up fast on their first vacation together. — Check out a photo from their vacation below, and see more in the attached gallery!

Although the photo only featured Kendall and Ben, the two are not alone in Mexico. They’re actually on a joint getaway with her sister Khloe Kardashian, 34, and her boyfriend/baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 27. And, it turns out, the vacation isn’t an odd pairing whatsoever. Tristan and Ben were already friends before the Sixers guard got together with Kendall. Both players are repped by Klutch Sports, the agency which also represents their other friend, LeBron James, 33. Not to mention, the sisters and ballers have double-dated in the past.

Photos of Khloe and Tristan putting on a PDA show during the vacation have also made their way around the internet. The two shared a sweet embrace in one snap, where Tristan appears to be taking a cute selfie of the two of them. Other photos show the pair in a pool during a steamy make-out session (what cheating scandal?). Someone who is seemingly not present on the romantic getaway is Khloe and Tristan’s daughter, True Thompson, born April 12, 2018. Their baby girl hasn’t been pictured in any of the photos that have surfaced.

Kendall and Ben first sparked dating rumors they were seen hitting up the Nice Guy in West Hollywood on May 30. The duo have yet to verbally confirm their romance, but the proof is in the pics.