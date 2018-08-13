See Pic
Hollywood Life

Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons Look Smitten On Vacation With Khloe & Tristan

HEM / Dsanchez / BACKGRID
Puerto Vallarta, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner and her Australian basketball player boyfriend Ben Johnson are spotted at a resort with friends in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Kendall flaunted her model figure in a skimpy blue thong bikini, although it looked like Ben was more interested in his cell phone than his girlfriend! The couple jetted away to their tropical getaway after attending youngest Kardashian sib Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday party at Craig's, where they reportedly had an awkward encounter with Kendall's ex, Detroit Pistons center Blake Griffin. Pictured: Ben Simmons, Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 12 AUGUST 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
**Mandatory byline must read - Clasos Press/Splash News** Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are joined by Tristan Thompson, Ben Simmons and friends at Joe Francis's home in Mexico. The sisters and their boyfriends lounged around at the luxury beachfront mansion, rode on jet ski's and even jokingly gave the bird to photographers.Pictured: Kendall Jenner,Ben SimmonsRef: SPL5015695 120818 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Clasos Press / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 4399 8577Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Mexico Rights
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons were seen leaving Drake's after Party through the back door. Tinashe, Ben and Kendall were seen inside of Delilah enjoying the party! LeBron James was all spotted at the celebrity packed party.Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Ben SimmonsBACKGRID USA 19 JULY 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Entertainment & News Writer/Reporter

The model and NBA offseason must’ve aligned because Kendall Jenner and her baller boyfriend, Ben Simmons are cozying up in Mexico together!  — You’ve got to see these new photos of the couple on vacation with her sis and Tristan Thompson!

You won’t catch Kendall Jenner, 22, and Ben Simmons, 22, prancing around LA like usual, because the new couple is soaking up the sun in Mexico and we have the photos! The Aussie 76ers player and the model/reality star were photographed soaking up the sun in Mexico, while lounging by the pool. In one snap, Kendall appears to be eating a mid-day snack in the snap, while Ben is pictured drying off after a presumed dip in the pool. While the pair have only been dating for a few months, it looks like things are heating up fast on their first vacation together. — Check out a photo from their vacation below, and see more in the attached gallery!

Although the photo only featured Kendall and Ben, the two are not alone in Mexico. They’re actually on a joint getaway with her sister Khloe Kardashian, 34, and her boyfriend/baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 27. And, it turns out, the vacation isn’t an odd pairing whatsoever. Tristan and Ben were already friends before the Sixers guard got together with Kendall. Both players are repped by Klutch Sports, the agency which also represents their other friend, LeBron James, 33. Not to mention, the sisters and ballers have double-dated in the past.

Photos of Khloe and Tristan putting on a PDA show during the vacation have also made their way around the internet. The two shared a sweet embrace in one snap, where Tristan appears to be taking a cute selfie of the two of them. Other photos show the pair in a pool during a steamy make-out session (what cheating scandal?). Someone who is seemingly not present on the romantic getaway is Khloe and Tristan’s daughter, True Thompson, born April 12, 2018. Their baby girl hasn’t been pictured in any of the photos that have surfaced.

Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons on vacation in Mexico

Kendall Jenner and new boyfriend, 76ers player, Ben Simmons lounge by the pool in Mexico on vacation with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson on August 13, 2018. 

Kendall and Ben first sparked dating rumors they were seen hitting up the Nice Guy in West Hollywood on May 30. The duo have yet to verbally confirm their romance, but the proof is in the pics.