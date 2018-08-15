Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: Their Reaction To Nicki Minaj Outing Tyga For Having Hair Transplant

Can these exes be cordial? — Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were definitely having a few laughs over Nicki Minaj outing Tyga for his hair transplant. But, here’s their shocking reaction to it all that even stunned us!

See, exes can be cordial! — Kylie Jenner, 21, and Travis Scott, 26, were actually impressed by the way Tyga, 28, handled Nicki Minaj, 35, spilling the tea about his secret hairline transplant! But, that doesn’t mean they didn’t get a good laugh about it. “Travis and Kylie were shocked when Nicki dragged Tyga into her Twitter war with Safaree and outed their hair secrets. At first, Travis was laughing and making jokes about Tyga taking an L, but then the way Tyga handled it was cool, which impressed Travis. Kylie thought Tyga handled it well too,” a source close to the new parents tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY!

Being the public eye 24/7, with the world judging your every move, Kylie knows how it feels to be outed for something, one way or another. “She knows how hard it can be to be called out on a really personal level, with private stuff online, so she has to give Tyga props for owning it,” the insider reveals. “Kylie gave Tyga props for how he didn’t try to fire back but instead shut down all the haters. — He didn’t try to hide.” And, we couldn’t agree more!

The internet was buzzing over Nicki’s unexpected candid interview with Funkmaster Flex on August 15, where she spoke in length about her ex, Safaree Samuels. When the two began talking about ghostwriting, a topic Nicki feels very strongly about, she went off on Safaree with claims he cheated on her with prostitutes and stole her credit cards. She later took the feud to Twitter with another claim that she dropped thousands for Safaree to get a hairline procedure. “I should’ve never paid for that gyatDamn hairline!!!!” she tweeted. “It fell back out cuz God don’t like ugly!!!! You used me but God had other plans!!!!!”

She then revealed Safaree’s apparent procedure was done by Tyga’s doctor! — A truly unexpected and gasp-worthy moment. “Tyga shit ain’t fall back out!!!! Y’all went to the same doctor!!! Yours fell out cuz GOD DONT LIKE UGLY!!!!!!” she wrote. Instead of denying it or fighting back, T-Raww took it in stride and fessed up. In fact, he even used the opportunity to plug his doctor! With a screenshot uploaded to his Twitter account, Tyga admitted Ziering Medical was where he got his new hairline. “The 🔌. Tellem Tyga sent u,” the “Taste” rapper tweeted.