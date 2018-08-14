Tyga’s New Hairline Revealed By Angela Yee With Before & After Pics Following Nicki Minaj Diss

Tyga always had a really high forehead but got a hair transplant to lower his hairline, which was outed by Nicki Minaj. We’ve got the shocking before and after pics as revealed by Angela Yee.

Tyga had a hair transplant to lower his hairline and it was so well done and subtle that no one noticed until Nicki Minaj outed him. He always had a really large forehead where his hairline was much farther back, but now it looks more symmetrical to his face, as evidenced in before and after pics posted on Twitter by Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club‘s Angela Yee. The 28-year-old had his hair transplant revealed in a Nicki twitter rant about her ex Safaree Samuels. The 34-year-old claimed to have paid $10K for her former boyfriend to get a hair transplant but that it fell out. She claimed to have sent him to Tyga’s doctors, and that his work turned out perfectly.

“Tyga sh*t ain’t fall back out!!!! Y’all went to the same doctor!!! Yours fell out cuz GOD DON’T LIKE UGLY!!!!!!.” she claimed, outing poor Tyga’s work to the entire world when attacking Safaree. Before that she had tweeted “I should’ve never paid for that gyatDamn hairline!!!! It fell back out cuz God don’t like ugly!!!! You used me but God had other plans!!!!!.”

Tyga took it like a mature adult though and didn’t clap back at Nicki. Instead he responded in the classiest way possible. Not only did he not deny it, he tweeted out contact information for Ziering Medical, one of the top hair transplant companies in the biz. He added “They off the hook. Tellem Tyga sent u.” Even his fan applauded him for such a well-played gesture, staying above the messiness between Nicki and Safaree and not lashing out about being dragged into their mess.

Tyga always had an elongated forehead, and it appears to be genetic as his son King Cairo Stevenson, 5, has an even higher forehead, as the boy’s hairline starts nearly on top of his head. The “Kream” rapper didn’t seem too bothered with his hairline when he was in his three-year relationship with Kylie Jenner, 21. He did wear backwards baseball caps quite often so maybe he was somewhat insecure about it. Tyga’s new hairline seems to have been done over the past year, but it’s such a subtle change no one really noticed until Nicki blabbed about it to the world.