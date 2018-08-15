Kim Kardashian: Fans Mistaken Her For Megan Fox After She Posts Wild New Selfie With Blue Eyes

Kim Kardashian with blue eyes has the internet in a tizzy! The reality star is being mistaken online for Megan Fox after posting this new bombshell selfie! See it here and let us know what you think!

Kim Kardashian, 37, and Megan Fox, 32, can apparently pass as twins — At least that’s what fans are saying online! Kim had Instagram goers doing a double-take after she posted a selfie with clear blue eyes on August 15! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star appears completely transformed in the new selfie, which some have mistaken her for the actress! As you may already know, Megan has natural blue eyes. Do you think the two look alike? Check out the comparisons below!

“Megan Fox is that you?” one fan commented under Kim’s selfie. “I thought this was megan fox lol,” another wrote. And, the comments continued to pour in with one person confirming they were sure it was Megan in the snap instead of Kim. “Swear Kim looks like Megan Fox here,” the comment read. And, there were a lot more that followed suit: “Very Megan Fox”; “Kim and Megan fox morphed”; “Who is this? @meganfox is that u girl”;

This isn’t the first time Kim has debuted colored contacts. The business woman donned golden-colored contacts to the 2018 Met Gala in May that changed the beauty game at the annual event. She matched her golden Versace look so well her eyes even glistened gold. As for her inspiration? — “This year at the Met, I wanted my glam to complement my ’90s-inspired gold Versace dress,” Kim explained in a post on her app. She and her longtime makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic made beauty magic happen to go along with her smoky, bronzed eye makeup.

Speaking of colored contacts, some would argue that it was Kim’s husband, Kanye West, 41, who kicked off the red carpet trend. (We said some). Ye looked nearly unrecognizable when he attended the 2016 Met Gala, matching the ball’s theme, “Manus x Machina,” in pale blue contacts.