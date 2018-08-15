’13 Reasons Why’ Studs Rip Off Their Shirts & Flex Their Muscles As Season 3 Starts Filming — Hot Pic

Woof! The hot male stars of ’13 Reasons Why’ — Timothy Granaderos, Ross Butler and Brandon Flynn — kicked off the start of filming Season 3 with hot workout in the gym.

Well, it looks like the cast of 13 Reasons Why finally signed on the dotted line and agreed to start filming Season 3. After a recent report suggested the cast was holding out for major raises before agreeing to appear in the forthcoming season of the Netflix series, Timothy Granaderos, 31, Ross Butler, 28, and Brandon Flynn, 24, confirmed that they’ve started filming. And they did so in the best way possible — with a super hot workout pic! The boys all ripped their shirts off and flexed their sexy muscles for a pic that’ll forever be burned in my brain, with Ross captioning the shot: “First workout of the season with the #13ReasonsWhy GANG. Expect more of these.” Then, he asked where the rest of his cast-mates were, while calling out

Justin Prentice, Christian Lee Navarro, Miles Heizer, Alisha Boe, Dylan Minnette, Devin Druid, and Anne Winters specifically.

Sadly, former star Katherine Langford was left out of the mix, but that’s only because she won’t be returning for Season 3 of the series. Katherine, who played Hannah Baker in Seasons 1 and 2, announced her departure from the show on May 25. She made the emotional announcement on her Instagram page, saying, “This show will always be a special part of my life, and regardless of whether Hannah is there or not, I know that I will continue to strive to do work that is meaningful and has a positive impact – whether that be in film, music, or any other form of art.”

At the show’s FYC panel on June 1, the series’ creator and show-runner, Brian Yorkey, explained where the story would go after the shocking season 2 finale. “Whether 13 Reasons Why goes forward on Netflix, or just in the minds of fans, what happened to Hannah will always be the first clause of the story,” he said. “The rest of the story is about young people, as so many young people, maybe all young people today [learn] how to heal from the things that have hurt them…to make the world that they want it to be, not just the world they are inheriting…and above all, how to take care of each other.”

Regardless of what happens in Season 3, here’s to hoping these boys take off their shirts more often — as long a camera is present, of course.