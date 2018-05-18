’13 Reasons Why’ Season 2 Finale: A Shocking Assault, [Spoiler]’s Pregnant & More

The ’13 Reasons Why’ season 2 finale was jaw-dropping from start to finish. A horrific assault pushed one character to the edge, while another character learned she was pregnant. WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS!

Even though the Bakers lost their lawsuit against the school regarding Hannah’s death, some good comes out of it all. Jessica is finally able to tell a judge how Bryce raped her while she was unconscious. She talks to Bryce directly in the courtroom and lets him know that she hasn’t forgotten what he did to her. Other girls and women, including Nina and Courtney, are able to come forward about their own experiences with assault and harassment.

Prior to this courtroom showdown, Bryce lost all of his scholarship offers and the baseball season was cancelled. Despite Jessica’s brave testimony, Bryce is only sentenced to 3 months probation. Bryce’s sidekick Monty is brought in to the police for questioning about intimidating witnesses, but he denies everything. Tyler returns from a diversions program with a new outlook on life. He’s moved past his anger and is ready to take a giant leap forward. Monty blames Tyler for the baseball season getting cancelled since Tyler was the one who burned “rapists” onto the field. Monty wants to get revenge, but even Bryce thinks he’s crazy for thinking about doing something.

But Monty just can’t leave it alone. Monty finds Tyler in the bathroom and slams his head against the bathroom mirror and sink before dragging Tyler to the bathroom. He dunks Tyler’s head under the water. Tyler says he’s sorry as he struggles to breathe. Monty’s teammates hold Tyler down while Monty sodomizes him with a mop. The scene is graphic and absolutely gut-wrenching. Tyler’s left alone on the bathroom floor, and Monty doesn’t even flinch about what he’s just done.

Later, the Bakers hold a service for Hannah. Clay makes a heartbreaking speech and decides to finally let Hannah go. Afterwards, Hannah’s mom shows Clay another note that Hannah left behind. She wrote 11 reasons why she shouldn’t end her life, and Clay was two of the reasons why.

Clay’s parents decide to adopt Justin since his mom is MIA. Even though things seem on the upswing for Justin, he’s still struggling with his heroin addiction. Jessica goes to the dance with Alex, but she ends up having sex with Justin in the locker room. When Jessica goes to freshen up in the bathroom, Chloe confesses to Jessica that she’s pregnant with Bryce’s baby. Chloe doesn’t know what she should do.

When Lord Huron’s “The Night We Met” plays at the dance, Clay is left alone. Remember, that’s the song Hannah and Clay danced to at the last school dance. In the midst of the song, Tony, Jessica, Zach, and Alex all show their support for Clay.

Suddenly, Mackenzie — a new character this season — gets a worrisome text from Tyler, who pulls up to the school dance with guns in his trunk. Clay knows that he has to stop Tyler from doing something he’ll regret. Tyler grabs his guns and is about to head inside when Clay stops him. Even though Tyler tells Clay to leave, Clay refuses. He pleads with Tyler not to shoot up the dance. “Tyler, you don’t get out of this alive, and I don’t want you to die,” Clay says, with Tyler’s rifle pointing at his chest. “I don’t want you to die. If you think this is the way, if you really think this will change a goddamn thing and not just be another f**king tragedy that adults cry about for a week and then forget, if you really think this is going to be different, then do what you got to do. Come on, Tyler. Please.”

Tyler doesn’t think there is anything else he can do. “There is. We’ll figure it out. I swear,” Clay promises. Tony drives up and takes Tyler away before the cops get there. Clay is left holding the rifle as a shocked Jessica and Justin stand beside him. 13 Reasons Why season 3, anyone?!