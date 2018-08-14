Demi Lovato Allegedly Smoked Oxycodone Laced With Fentanyl, Which Killed Prince, Before OD

Demi Lovato allegedly smoked a lethal cocktail of drugs — Oxycodone laced with fentanyl — on the night of her reported overdose on July 24… A combination of drugs that killed Prince.

Demi Lovato, 25, reportedly suffered a near-fatal overdose after smoking Oxycodone laced with fentanyl — the same toxic combination of drugs that killed Prince, as well as rapper, Lil Peep. The “Tell Me You Love Me Singer” was having a party at her Hollywood Hills home on July 24, when she allegedly phoned a drug dealer she had been using since April, as reported by TMZ. — Upon receiving a text, the dealer allegedly stopped by with 2 freebased Oxycodone on tin foil.

The night then took a dark turn after Demi allegedly smoked the Oxycodone laced with fentanyl and went to bed, where she reportedly began breathing heavy. — The drug dealer allegedly took notice and that’s when he fled her home. The dealer reportedly had a history of purchasing dirty drugs from Mexico, which Demi allegedly has no idea.

As previously reported, Demi was allegedly found unconscious inside her Hollywood Hills home after a night of heavy partying with friends, following a birthday celebration at Saddle Ranch on the Sunset Strip, July 24. Demi reportedly received Narcan, a lifesaving drug, which counteracts opioids, after paramedics arrived.

After being admitted to the hospital, Demi’s rep confirmed to HollywoodLife that she was “awake and with her family.” The rep also confirmed that some of the information being reported is “incorrect.” It was originally reported that Demi allegedly overdosed on heroin, however, the report was retracted. It was unknown what drug Demi allegedly used, until this report surfaced. But, nothing has been confirmed.

Demi was on tour amidst her alleged overdose, and has since canceled the remainder of her shows to enter rehab. This incident came after Demi released hew newest song in late June, titled, “Sober,” in which she revealed she was no longer sober after six years.

Following a two-week stint in an LA hospital, Demi reportedly flew to Chicago, where she is currently undergoing treatment with a specialist. Now, she will reportedly undergo intense treatment for several months.

After she was discharged from the hospital, the singer broke her silence with a lengthy note on Instagram. “I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” Demi wrote in part.