‘Blue Bloods’ Sami Gayle: ‘If You Don’t Vote In The Midterms, You Need To Live With The Consequences’

Why bother voting in the upcoming midterm elections on Nov. 6th? If that’s what you’re thinking, then ‘Blue Bloods’ star, Sami Gayle, warns that you are letting others decide on key issues that affect YOU.

Actress Sami Gayle is speaking out about why it’s so critical for each and every one of you to vote in the 2018 midterm elections on Nov. 6. If you care about preventing more school massacres, protecting a women’s right to chose, and more, then you need to cast your votes on Nov. 6, or live with consequences that you vehemently object to. Here she explains in her own words!

“In place of reasonable discussions, it feels like our political climate is plagued by hyper partisanship and fiery rhetoric. So, it’s understandable to flick off the news, throw up your hands, and treat Election Day like any other Tuesday. School. Work. Netflix. But as for stopping by your local voting precinct … well, why bother? It’s just a midterm, after all. In school, midterms aren’t that important. If you do well on the final, you can still pass. Usually. In a midterm election, the president isn’t going to change. It’s possible your senator isn’t going to change. Maybe the representative of your gerrymandered district in the House of representatives is on the ballot for the umpteenth time, as well. And if that doesn’t convince you to stay home, you can take solace in the fact that you would have company.

In 2014, a staggering 63% of eligible voters had something better to do on midterm election day. So feel free to sit this one out. But recognize that if you choose not to exercise your right to vote, then you choose not to have your voice represented in government. Why bother to care about having a say in the midterm elections, you ask? Well, while it may seem like the president wields the most power, the truth is our founders gave the greatest scope of power to Congress, the branch of our government that could look quite different next January based on how things go at the polls this November. If you don’t believe us, read Article I of the Constitution. It may be hard to see at times, but Congress can do quite a bit – from determining tax rates and declaring war to establishing post offices and hiring pirates to take on our enemies (yep, it’s in there).

Not to mention its responsibilities to draft and pass legislation and to confirm Supreme Court justices, two tasks which give Congress immense power over decisions with long term effects on our democracy. Congress is the branch of government that can enact sensible gun regulations in the wake of the tragic Parkland massacre and so many others. It is the branch of government that will approve or disapprove Supreme Court justices, who are empowered to render opinions and create laws on environmental issues, voting rights, and a woman’s right to choose, just to name a few. Your elected members of Congress wield the power to chart our democratic republic’s future.

But could your vote actually sway an election? Look no further than the numbers. In 2000, the presidential election came down to a few hundred votes in Florida. In 2014, Virginia’s Senate race was won by a less than one percent margin. If the government is going to be for the people, of the people and by the people, we, as the people, need to take responsibility and make sure our voices are heard. In 2014, members of the House, collectively and, effectively represented the voices of less than 40% of eligible voters. In a world in which so many people do not have a say as to who makes choices on their behalves, the fact that we have a right to vote is something we should not take lightly.

Still, Washington, regardless of your party preference, isn’t very sexy these days. So again, why bother? Well, the midterms are about more than just Congress; they also include local elections that affect us on deeply personal levels. Your governor may be on the ballot. Or your representative on the School Board. Or your member on the Mosquito Control Board (this is a thing in our native Florida). Surely you go to school. Or went to school. Or know someone who goes/went to school and/or has been bitten by a mosquito. And, we ask you, who better to express an opinion about the folks making decisions in these areas than someone with a stake in the outcome? That’s you. If a presidential election can come down to the wire, surely races involving the quality of your school, the disposal of your garbage, and the capacity of your municipality to respond to crises can come down to a few votes on November 6.

So why bother voting in the upcoming election? You could leave the decision to others – and many surely will. But remember that you need to live with the consequences.”

Now, if you aren’t even registered to vote, you can do that right now, right here on Hollywoodlife.com. Just use our embedded Register to Vote module powered by our partner, Rock The Vote.

Sami Gayle, a Florida native, has co-starred as Nicky Reagan on The CBS hit show, ‘Blue Bloods’, since 2010. She recently starred in the comedy, ‘Candy Jar’ , about high school debate champions.