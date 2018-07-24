Watch Out Donald Trump: Millennial Women Are Coming For You

Donald Trump — there will be millions of millennial women eligible to vote in the 2018 midterms. They are furious about migrant children being separated from their parents, about attacks on their reproductive rights and more.

Donald Trump, you may be counting on America’s young women to sit out the 2018 midterm elections after so many of them didn’t exercise their right to vote in 2016. Well, don’t hold your presidential breath. Millennial women comprise a huge voting block – 39.4 million at least and they are fired up. After the past year and a half of racism, misogyny, gun massacres, Twitter bullying, as well as attacks on the environment, on immigrants and healthcare, they are raring to get to the ballot box. They aren’t going to make the mistake again of thinking that voting doesn’t matter, or that whoever is president won’t affect them. They have now seen firsthand that the person who sits in the Oval Office makes a huge difference to their lives and to the lives of people they care about.

Most young women today had only known Barack Obama as President and Michelle as First Lady. They had no idea what epic role models they were, until they were introduced to the Trumps in comparison. They have been horrified by Donald Trump’s policy of wrenching children, toddlers and babies from their mothers’ arms, caging them, losing track of their files and them sending them thousands of miles away from their parents. The fact that Melania purposely or carelessly, wore an ‘I Really Don’t Care’ jacket’ to visit the imprisoned children, only added to to their outrage. Donald Trump — young women care about kids. All kids — including children of migrants.

In fact, they highly support immigration in general. Seventy percent of both millennial women and men believe immigration helps the US, according to a new survey conducted by Survey Monkey with The Hive and TheSkimm. Eighty-four percent of Democratic or Democratic-leaning women say immigration helps, not hurts, the country and guess what — 56 percent of millennials identify as Democrats versus 37 percent Republican. Donald, that’s almost a 20-point difference. Plus, 89 percent of Democratic millennial women want DACAs to receive legal status as do 54 percent of Republican millennial women.

Young moms across America feel so strongly about helping migrant families, that they have mobilized to actually raise money to pay the bonds of migrant moms who have been separated from their children and to release them from detention, funding groups like ‘Immigrant Families Together’. Actress Kristen Bell just donated $4,207 to help pay to release a Guatemalan mother called Delmi from detention.

Now, Donald, let’s just take another issue that millennial women are gearing up to whack you on- their right to choice. By large margins, they are determined to keep abortion legal even though you have nominated a judge for the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh, who is known to have anti -abortion views. And, you did, after all swear that you’d nominate judges to the Supreme Court who would overturn Roe v Wade, the long established law guaranteeing the right to legal abortion, across the country.

Despite your fervent anti-abortion stance, nearly 65 per cent of 18 – 29 year-olds defy you and think abortion should be legal in most or all cases, according to a new survey by the Public Religion Research Institute. Meanwhile, a new poll of American voters by NBC News and the Wall Street Journal reveals that 71 per cent also don’t want Roe v Wade overturned.A whopping 88 per cent of Democrats want the law preserved, and as we know, millennial women lean heavily democratic. By the way, this 71 per cent support for legal abortion, is the highest amount that it’s ever been since the landmark ruling in 1973.

Donald Trump- these are just two key issues motivating young women to march, to run for office, to work in campaigns and to get ready to vote your Congressional team OUT on Nov. 6. So Mr Grab’ Em By The Pussy’, get ready to be steamrollered by young women who refuse to be disrespected by you and your party, in every way!

For all of you who haven’t registered to vote yet, you get do it right here on our partner Rock The Vote module, embedded above, right now. We’ll see you at the polls!