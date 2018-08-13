International Left-Handers Day: Prince William & 34 More Celebs Who Are Left-Handed

All you lefties out there — this one’s for you! It’s International Left-Handers Day, and it turns out there are TONS of left-handed celebs. Find out who joins Prince William in this exclusive club!

Left-handed peeps, you’re not alone. There are a surprising amount of celebrities who use their left hands, but apparently they just don’t talk about it that much! Prince William is a proud leftie, and if you look closely when he’s doing photo ops, he’s usually holding wife Kate Middleton‘s right hand. You know, when they’re actually allowed to show PDA. His dad, Prince Charles, is also left-handed! We wonder if William’s children, Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte picked up the trait!

But William totally wants that to happen. He once said (before Charlotte and Louis were born) that he hoped George would be left-handed, “so he can be a brainbox.” He’s referring to the legend that left-handed are more intelligent than right-handers, as a huge number of artists, musicians, actors, and scientists are left-handed. Left-handedness actually runs in the royal family. Left-handedness stretches back much further than just William and Charles. Queen Victoria was left-handed, as well as King George VI — Queen Elizabeth II‘s father. There may have been more, but back in the day many left-handed people were forced to use their right hand. Weird, right?

The late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain was left-handed. As a musician, he struggled to find gear that catered to it. “I’m left-handed, and it’s not very easy to find reasonably priced, high-quality left-handed guitars. But out of all the guitars in the whole world, the Fender Mustang is my favorite. I’ve only owned two of them,” Kurt once said in an interview. Fellow left-handed music legends, like Paul McCartney and the late David Bowie, must have also faced this problem when playing!

