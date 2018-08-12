Salma Hayek looks amazing in her latest swimsuit pic! The actress posed in a navy bikini, and gave us flashbacks to a similar bathing suit pic from the queen of swimwear Elizabeth Hurley!

It’s already August so there aren’t many more beach trips we can squeeze in before fall. But Salma Hayek, 51, clearly understands the need to not waste precious sunlight and warm weather. The actress put on a navy blue bikini while on her beach vacation.

She took some time from splashing around in the waves to pose for a stunning Instagram pic which she shared on Aug. 11. She looked perfect for the outing, opting to put her hair in a messy bun and rock a pair of dark sunglasses. The photo was captioned with three ocean wave emojis.

From her pose to her blue swimwear, everything about the image reminded us of another bathing suit queen. Elizabeth Hurley, 53, is constantly updating her social media followers on her vacations with various shots of her in her own swimsuit line.

🌊🌊🌊 A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Aug 10, 2018 at 11:36am PDT

#internationalbikiniday @elizabethhurleybeach #elizabethhurleybeach A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Jul 6, 2018 at 11:58am PDT

Last month, Liz celebrated International Bikini Day on July 5. The following day, the Royals star took to her Instagram to share a photo of herself posing on a sandy shore in a turquoise string bikini. She captioned the image with “#InternationalBikiniDay” as well as the hashtag and tag for her beachwear brand, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. Love it! Honestly, we’re in love with both of these women’s swimwear games and we can’t wait to see how they finish up the summer in swimsuits!