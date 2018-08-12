Noah Cyrus Walks Teen Choice Awards Red Carpet Solo — Where’s Her New Man, Lil Xan?

Noah Cyrus hit up the Teen Choice Awards on Aug. 12, but unfortunately, her man, Lil Xan, was not by her side. Looks like we’ll still have to wait for their official red carpet debut!

It looks like Noah Cyrus, 18, and Lil Xan, 21, are going to wait a little longer to make their romance red carpet official! The young lovers recently confirmed their relationship, but when Noah attended the Teen Choice Awards on Aug. 12, the rapper was not by her side. The youngest Cyrus sibling was a presenter at the event, and she looked adorable in a pair of baggy, high-waisted jeans paired with a crop top.The only thing missing was some arm candy!

Noah and Lil Xan first had fans speculating about their relationship at the end of July when they shared PDA pics on social media. In their first public pic, Lil Xan kissed Noah on the forehead while she rocked a sports jersey with his name on it. SO sweet! Since then, they haven’t been shy about posting photos together, and Noah even gushed that Lil Xan was her “MCM” (man crush Monday) earlier this month! It’s unclear exactly how long they’ve been together, but clearly it’s already gotten pretty serious!

Before Noah, Lil Xan dated 27-year-old porn star, Riley Reid. Interestingly, just after his new relationship blossomed, he posted a cryptic message on Instagram that said “girls lie for clout,” which many took to be a dig at his ex. Even if he wasn’t referencing Riley, though, he was clearly pissed at someone for using his name to get attention!

Even though Noah and Lil Xan didn’t become red carpet official this time, it’s likely we’ll see more of them together in the future. Maybe the next sighting will be on a double date with Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth? Hey, we can dream, right!?