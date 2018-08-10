Carole Radziwill Goes On Twitter Rant About Bethenny Frankel On Day Rival’s BF Found Dead

This is awkward. On the same day that Bethenny Fankel’s boyfriend died from an alleged overdose, Carole Radziwill blasted the ‘ROHNY’ star as a ‘child’ in a serious of shady tweets!

“Killing time while waiting for a mammogram,” Carole Radziwill, 54, tweeted on Aug. 10, in what is now a very unfortunate word choice, considering that Bethenny Frankel’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Dennis Shields, 51, would be found dead hours later. While waiting for her medical checkup, Carole decided to drag her Real Housewives of New York rival on Twitter. After one fan said that Bethenny “needs like 12 prozac and a year long nap” because she acts like a child “who is well past their bedtime,” Carole brought up “that PSA ‘It’s 10pm, do you know where your children are?…Not Sleeping.”

After another ROHNY fan, when responding to an article about Carole and Bethenny growing apart, said they didn’t think that “Carole does well when comforting a friend who is going through a sh*tstorm,” the Gulf War journalist shot that down [in a now deleted tweet]. “I buried a husband and two friends three weeks apart. I covered wars at ABC. I’m good in real sh*tstorms not #richwhitegirlproblems.”

“I barely talked about that [journalism] life over the din of emotional breakdowns and screaming,” she said in another tweet. She also gave the “shrug” emoji to a fan who asked what kind of show ROHNY will be “if the cast can’t speak their mind about Bethenny or go against her without risk of losing their job? Is that really the kind of show you want?” This shade would, on its own, raise a few eyebrows, but considering that Bethenny’s boyfriend’s death would break later in the day, there’s an extra layer of cringe added to all this. HollywoodLife.com has reached out for a statement.

Dennis Shields, who had a troubled relationship with Bethenny since they began dating in 2016, was found dead in Trump Tower due to an apparent overdose, with sources telling the New York Post that he asked his assistant to administer Narcan in belief that he was overdosing on prescription pills. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Even though Carole tweeted her comments before the news of Dennis’s death came out, it’s probably not going to help her relationship with Bethenny. Carole announced on July 25 that she had enough of living in front of the cameras. “I have decided to return to what I do best — journalism and producing. … My original curiosity about reality television has waned over the years and I am focusing on TV and writing projects that better suit my more steady temperament.”