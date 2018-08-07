Blake Better Be The Bachelor After Devastating Becca Kufrin Split — Why He’s The Best Choice

ABC has a pretty damn easy decision when it comes to choosing who will be the next star of ‘The Bachelor’ — I mean, how could they possibly pick ANYONE else besides Becca Kufrin’s runner-up, Blake Horstmann!?

Blake Horstmann had his heart absolutely broken when Becca Kufrin dumped him in the middle of a marriage proposal on the finale of The Bachelorette, and he deserves another shot at finding love more than ANYONE else I can think of. Well, what better way for him to jumpstart that journey than on the next season of The Bachelor?! ABC has yet to announce who will lead the helm on season 23 of the hit show, and I think Blake is the perfect choice. Throughout his time on Becca’s season, he proved he’s serious about finding “the one” and settling down. He knows what he’s looking for in a partner, too, and let’s be real…it doesn’t hurt that he’s also physically attractive!

The Bachelor really dropped the ball on its last two seasons by casting Nick Viall and Arie Luyendyk Jr. as the stars. It seems like the intention was to cast older guys who were really ready to settle down (Nick and Arie are both in their mid-30s), rather than just choosing someone from the most recent season of The Bachelorette. However, as we all saw, the results proved to be disastrous. Nick and Vanessa Grimaldi ended their engagement just a few months after the show aired, while Arie may have taken over for Jason Mesnick and Juan Pablo Galavis as the most-hated Bachelor in history after he dumped Becca for his runner-up, Lauren Burnham. Sure, Blake is a few years younger than Nick and Arie (he’s 29), but I think he’s FAR more mature and just as ready to settle down as either of them.

Luckily for me (and my fellow Blake-lovers), the 29-year-old admitted that he would definitely consider being the Bachelor if the opportunity presented itself. However, a lot of fans also love Becca’s third-place pick, Jason Tartick, and Becca herself admitted that she thinks he would be the best choice. Fair enough!

When Arie was announced as the Bachelor in 2017, it wasn’t until the beginning of September, about a month after the finale of season 13 of The Bachelorette. If that same schedule is followed, we’ll have to wait a few weeks before we find out who it is for sure — but it will be an absolute travesty if Blake doesn’t get it!