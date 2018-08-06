Khloe Kardashian Shares Angelic New Pic Of Baby True, 3 Mos. – ‘My Life’

Prepare yourselves — this new pic of Khloe’s little one is a heart-melter! She’s filter-free in the sweet photo and couldn’t be cuter. See for yourself!

No wonder Khloe Kardashian, 34, had such a hard time going back to work. Who would want to leave this little angel at home? True Thompson was born three months ago, and even though Khloe has posted a lot of pictures and videos of her on social media, we’ve rarely had a chance to see her sweet face without a filter — but here she is! Khloe posted a photo of her daughter sitting on a couch in a white dress, and she looks seriously angelic. From her striking eyes to her chubby cheeks, we can’t get over True’s precious face. And neither can her family members! “Cutie baby! I love her,” Kim Kardashian commented, and Kourtney Kardashian added, “Oh wow my little angel niece.” Whoever said Khloe’s little one wasn’t cute needs to take a look at this. She’s undeniably adorable.

Khloe’s caption for the pic was short, but oh so sweet. “Kyankus,” she wrote, adding an Armenian flag emoji and the English translation of the phrase, which is, “My Life.” Aw! This isn’t the first time the new mom has showed off her devotion to her daughter — she’s made that really clear from the get-go — but it warms our heart every single time. She even has a ring on her engagement finger that spells out her daughter’s name in diamonds. It doesn’t get much cuter than that, does it? Even so, Khloe has still somehow found herself at the receiving end of all kinds of mommy shaming. From holding True without enough head support to leaving her at home so she could attend a charity gala with her sisters, Khloe can’t seem to catch a break!

But the new momma been trying to tune it all out, claiming she’s over the hate. “We all must do what’s best for US!” she wrote on Twitter. “Please b kind 2 urself! A happy mommy makes for a happy! Love your process.”

Can we get an amen? Khloe’s little one is so stinking cute, and we’d hate for any negativity online to distract her from these special moments with baby True!