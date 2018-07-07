Khloe Kardashian Slams Hater Who Calls True Thompson ‘Not Cute’: ‘It’s Pathetic You’re This Miserable’

Don’t come for Khloe Kardashian’s baby, because she’ll come for you! Khloe called out a person on Twitter who said that little True wasn’t cute. See Khloe’s tweets in response, here!

It looks like the Twitter user in question felt the wrath of Khloe Kardashian‘s millions of followers and retreated, deleting the tweet, but nobody will forget what they said. “Is it just me or is @khloekardashian baby True not cute at all?” First of all: how dare you? Secondly: why on earth would you tag Khloe in a tweet about how you think her baby’s ugly? Khloe, who’s pretty good at responding to her followers, say the tweet and had something to say in return. “What self-respecting adult would even comment on a child’s appearance? What type of disgusting human being are you? It’s pathetic that you are this miserable in your life”.

Amen! What a seriously rude thing for someone to tweet at Khloe, or say about any child! True Thompson is absolutely precious! Khloe addressed the comment further in response to a fan who was equally disgusted by the tweet. “She’s a loser for that. No respect for people like that. People are entitled to their own opinions and feelings but why on earth would you tweet that and if you must why would you tag me?”, Khloe tweeted.

Another fan gave Khloe words of encouragement, telling her, “you’re doing great momma”. So sweet! Khloe responded, “I just don’t get why people have that much energy to actually project all of this negativity. That takes a lot more energy than just being kind”.

What self-respecting adult would even comment on a child’s appearance? What type of disgusting human being are you? It’s pathetic that you are this miserable in your life — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 7, 2018

She’s a loser for that. No respect for people like that. People are entitled to their own opinions and feelings but why on earth would you tweet that and if you must why would you tag me? — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 7, 2018

Khloe surprisingly had to deal with more hate on Twitter the same night, this time directed at Tristan Thompson. Someone posted an absurd article that claimed she was keeping him captive with an ankle monitor! What? “If you are corny enough to believe something like this than you must have a very miserable and boring life. The fact that you felt the need to tweet me this already sheds light onto the kind of life you have,” she tweeted.