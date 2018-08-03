Kim Zolciak’s Lips Look Absolutely HUGE In New Selfie With Daughter, 4 — Shocking Pic

OMG, Kim Zolciak’s lips look insane in these new selfies with her daughter. did she get MORE lip injections?!

Kim Zolciak, 40, may have finally overdone it with the lip injections! The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star shared on Instagram that her four-year-old daughter, Kaia Biermann, is about to go to pre-kindergarten, and Kim is devastated. In their adorable selfie together, Kim’s lips look bigger than they ever have! “My heart hurts just thinking about this nugget starting Pre-K next week!!” she captioned the cute photo album of herself and her daughter. “@kaiabiermann you light up our world!! Big Big Personality and lots of Sass.”

Kim has been open about her lip injections, and also stood by her daughter Brielle, 21, who followed in her mom’s footsteps and got lip injections as a teen. “I’ve heard her complain about her lips since she came out of the womb, honestly,” Kim said of Brielle in Sept. 2016. “I was like, ‘I’m going to take you to the best.'” Just a few weeks ago, fans theorized that Kim’s daughter Ariana, 16, also followed suit and got lip injections herself. While Arielle slammed those rumors, two doctors told HollywoodLife.com exclusively that her lips did appear to be injected.

While Kim may have upped her lip injections, she did say she’s downsizing her breast implants! The 40-year-old mom of three took to Instagram Stories to ask her followers what size she should reduce her implants to! “Full C [or] DD,” were the two options Kim gave for her fans to choose from — we can’t help but wonder how her hubbie Kroy Biermann feels about this! Still, the reality star opened up more about her decision on her podcast, saying, “I already called Dr. Hochstein, who did my boobs and tummy a few years ago — he did my hernia repair and my tummy tuck after that, you might as well! And I said, ‘You know, I feel like I should get my boobs reduced. They’re heavy, my posture’s terrible, I’m getting older.” We’ll have to see what happens!