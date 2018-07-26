Kim Zolciak Reveals She’s ‘Downsizing’ Her Breast Implants: How Small Will She Go?

The ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ star has revealed that she’s ditching some of her extra padding up top.

Kim Zolciak, 40 is no stranger to plastic surgery, and it looks like she will once again be going under the knife! The reality television star took to Instagram on July 25 to reveal that she is ready to downsize her supersized boobs to something slightly smaller. The best part of all? She’s letting her fans decide on just how small she will go. Yep, the power is in your hands. In a poll on Instagram, Kim gave her followers two options, “Full C [or] DD.” No pressure though!

It’s quite the decision to put in the hands of her fans, but Kim is so excited for her new breast size, that she doesn’t seem to mind. She just wants to downsize ASAP! The star has made it clear that she’s sick of her boobs right now. In a follow up post to her Instagram poll, Kim posted an image of herself in a strapless red bikini that showed off her current bust size. “Thx @kanebiermann for taking this pic of me today!!” Lopsided boobs and all (clearly it’s the bathing suit lol) 😂🤣 but thanks you guys for voting on C/DD can’t wait to downsize a little @dr.hochstein,” the caption read.

While the post revealed that body confidence issues contributed to Kim’s decision, it wasn’t the only factor that played part in dialing up her doctor! In an episode of her podcast the same day, Kim revealed, “I already called Dr. Hochstein, who did my boobs and tummy a few years ago — he did my hernia repair and my tummy tuck after that, you might as well! And I said, ‘You know, I feel like I should get my boobs reduced. They’re heavy, my posture’s terrible, I’m getting older.” What do you guys think?” she asked. Dr. Hochstein is the same doctor who worked on Kim’s previous breast surgeries.

If she really wants to know, we think Kim doesn’t have to be concerned about getting “older” just yet – she looks amazing! Don’t worry though – we’ll keep you posted on just how small Kim ends up going with her new set of boobs.