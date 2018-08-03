Demi Lovato ‘Brought To Tears’ When She Found Out She Almost Died — She ‘Wants To Live’

Demi Lovato cried when she was told she nearly lost her life from her overdose. A source close to Demi told HL EXCLUSIVELY how she reacted when the ‘reality of what happened’ sunk in!

Demi Lovato was devastated when she realized that she had nearly lost her own life following her overdose. A source close to the singer told us EXCLUSIVELY how she felt upon being told by those close what had happened to her. “Demi was brought to tears when she found out that she almost died,” our source said. “She loves her life and desperately wants to live, which is why she agreed to seek treatment at rehab. Demi had no idea how serious her situation was until her family explained in the hospital. The reality of what happened took some time to sink in, but it scared her to think she almost lost her life because of her challenges with addiction. Once Demi understood how dangerous her situation really is, she made the decision to get the help she needs.”

When it comes down to it, Demi, who has since agreed to go rehab when she gets out of the hospital, feels as if she’s disappointed her family and friends. “One of the most painful things in all of this for Demi is letting her loved ones down,” our source went on to say. “She loves her family so much, the last thing she ever wants to do is cause them any pain. She’s been apologizing to them a lot.

As for her ex Wilmer Valderrama, who barely left her side at Cedars-Sinai, she also feels an immense amount of regret. “And to Wilmer as well, Demi is grappling with a lot of guilt,” our source added. “She’s very motivated by that guilt and love for her family and friends. She never wants to let anyone down again.”