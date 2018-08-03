Blac Chyna’s ‘Embarrassed’ By Her Mom’s Wild Online Rants About T.I., Tiny & ’15 More’ Celebrities

Blac Chyna isn’t here for her mom Tokyo Toni’s wild Instagram rants about her and other celebrities like T.I. and Tiny. Here’s why she thinks the whole situation is ‘not cool at all.’

Tokyo Toni, 48, has been going off about daughter Blac Chyna on Instagram this week, and she recently crossed a line where she started threatening to spill secrets about other celebrities. As anyone would feel if their parent started harassing them and other famous people online, Chyna is uncomfortable with the whole thing. “Blac Chyna is embarrassed over her mom’s wild online rants,” a source close to the model tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Chyna is ignoring Tokyo and refuses to acknowledge her crazy allegations. She feels like what her mom is doing is not cool at all and she wishes she would be more respectful of her space and keep her mouth quiet,” the insider continues. “She loves her mom despite everything but she has to keep her distance because her mother is so impulsive, unpredictable and dangerous to Chyna’s image and career.”

The drama began when Toni, whose real name is Shalana Jones-Huntermade, publicly asked her daughter’s best friend Amber Rose if she’ll help her with seeing her grandchildren, King Cairo, 5, and Dream Kardashian, 1. Then, on July 29, a video surfaced online where she called Chyna a “statutory rape baby.” Rob Kardashian‘s ex didn’t respond directly to these messages, and things only continued to escalate.

In an Instagram comment from Aug. 2, Toni dissed the reality star before turning toward other celebrities she wishes to “spill all tea” on. The names she threw around included T.I. and Tiny, implying that she knows some allegedly incriminating information about them. Other sites have interpreted that alleged info as being a “threesome” with Angel Brinks, because they were all called out in the same sentence. Personally, I just thought that was a sloppy assumption based off of bad grammar, but go off, I guess. Toni also said she had tea on Future and “15 more” celebs.

After all that went down, Toni took to her social media account again to thank her followers “for loving me.” In a longwinded comment, attached to a video that shows her crying, she said: “My OWN CHILD DONT DO WHAT STRANGERS DID TODAY!!!! Y’all treat me more like your mother then she do. My daughter was a spoiled brat and this has nothing to do with money as far as I’m concerned sI swear I am such a f***ing crybaby when it comes to matters of the heart only.”