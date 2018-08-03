Are Nick Cannon & Bernice Burgos Dating? She Reveals Truth After They’re Spotted At Dinner

Pics of Nick Cannon and Bernice Burgos out to dinner has fans asking — are they dating? See the pics and read Bernice’s response to the rumor!

Slow your roll, kids. Bernice Burgos has already addressed the dating rumor, and she’s sorry to let you shippers down. She and Nick Cannon are not dating, repeat, not dating! Their night out at Nobu in Malibu, California was all business, no pleasure, Bernice said in the comments of the pics on The Shade Room‘s Instagram. She didn’t elaborate on what venture they’re apparently working on together, but we’re sure it’s going to be great. HollywoodLife has reached out to Nick’s rep for comment on this story but did not immediately hear back.

You couldn’t blame fans for questioning their relationship status, though! The photos, which you can see below, show Nick and Bernice strutting into Nobu, which is a popular date night spot for celebrities. Of course, there’s no rule saying you can’t just go there with friends! They’re not showing any PDA in the shots. Nick’s merely following Bernice into the building. An interesting coincidence, though? They’re basically wearing the same outfit: yellow tees and jeans! His version has Timberland boots while hers includes strappy, red heels.

Both parties have had their share of famous relationships, of course. Bernice is currently nursing heartbreak after hearing that ex T.I. and his wife, Tiny, are working things out and more in love than ever. Ugh, that’s gotta hurt. Bernice, who was previously involved in an affair with the rapper, is truly shocked by the news. “When Bernice saw online that he was dancing and kissing all over Tiny this past weekend, it really stung,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. adding that Bernice is still pining for Tip. Aww!

Meanwhile, Nick has some relationship drama of his own. His ex-wife, Mariah Carey, has been looking hotter than ever after losing 50 pounds and he’s definitely noticed. As another source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Now that she has her groove back, Nick is missing her like never before and thinks she is a total MILF.” Oh man! Clearly, Nick and Bernice have some problems that they would need to work out first before they would even date!