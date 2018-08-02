Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle are going strong! The couple was spotted on another date night in NYC this week, and Kimberly rocked a pretty sexy ensemble for the outing. See pics here!

Kimberly Guilfoyle, 49, looked amazing when she stepped out in a pair of skintight leather pants and an off-the-shoulder black shirt for date night with Donald Trump Jr. on July 30. She paired the outfit with dark makeup and high black heels, while her man stood out in a bright pink polo and jeans. Donald and Kimberly hit up Rosa Mexicano restaurant in New York City for their night out. They’ve been practically inseparable over the last few weeks, and clearly, they’re still going strong! SEE THE PICS FROM DONALD AND KIMBERLY’S DATE NIGHT HERE.

Donald and Kimberly were first linked at the beginning of May, just two months following he and his ex, Vanessa Trump, decided to separate after 12 years of marriage. Thing have gotten serious pretty fast between the pair, and at the end of July, it was even speculated that they may have gotten engaged! The reports were shot down, but a proposal is imminent, according to RadarOnline. However, Donald and Vanessa are still settling their divorce. Their lawyers are due back in court to give the judge an update in November.

Don’s relationship with Kimberly isn’t the only reason he’s made headlines after his separation, though. In the weeks after the divorce filing, a shocking report surfaced, which claimed that Donald had carried on a months-long affair with Aubrey O’Day in 2011 and 2012. Vanessa was pregnant with her and Don’s fourth child at the time of the alleged affair. He reportedly called things off with Aubrey after Vanessa discovered e-mails between the two and confronted her husband about it.

Both Donald and Aubrey have yet to comment on the shocking allegations. However, the public interest in the story has majorly died down since Donald started dating Kimberly.