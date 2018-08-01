Is Emmy Rossum Slamming Kim Kardashian For Bragging About 119 Lb. Weight?

Emmy Rossum just sounded off on Kim Kardashian’s shocking 119-pound weight, and it appears as though (to some fans) she took a shot at the reality star! Rossum has some strong opinions about Kim in a string of Instagram posts!

Kim Kardashian, 37, is under fire for proudly flaunting her new 119-pound weight, despite her sisters’ playful concern that she’s “not eating.” — And, Emmy Rossum, 31, isn’t here for it! The actress took to Instagram stories to sound off on Kim’s body bragging in a string of posts, in which Rossum appears to point out that there’s nothing healthy about what Kim is standing for. Rossum’s rant came in response to Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz, 37, after she weighed in on Kim’s weight. “Kim Kardashian saying what she weighs and her sisters complimenting her being so skinny is like eating my brain rn,” Beatriz wrote on her Instagram story. She then recalled an experience of her own when she too was 119 pounds. However, she was not bragging. “There’s only one time in my life when I ever weighed 119 pounds. It was right in the middle of a terrible relationship, and intense eating disorder, and I thought that I could be thinner and look even better. Everyone kept complimenting me on how I looked, and I felt desperate to stay at that weight. It sucked.”

Upon seeing Beatriz’s story, Rossum then reposted it, and added, “Stephanie, I love you and I support you and you’re beautiful and strong and powerful and a creative badass woman.” Rossum added: “The only time I was 119 pounds is when I had MONO. On a magazine shoot everyone was ‘freaking out over how good’ I looked. I had lost ten pounds and was gaunt and sick and felt faint… It totally messed with my head. I love you and I’m with you.”

Rossum continued: “You never know what someone is going through. If you’re having a tough time with body image, I promise you’re beautiful and this feeling will pass. Today is just a moment. Practice some self-care and reboot. Take a bath. Take a walk. Take a yoga class. Make a healthy nutritious meal and watch your favorite funny movie. Tomorrow is another day.”

Kim Kardashian photographed on her way to an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, showing off her 119-pound weight, on Monday, July 30, 2018.

The actress then posted a now famous quote by supermodel, Kate Moss, which read, “Nothing tastes as good as skinny feels.” On top of the photo, Rossum posted all of the things that DO taste better, in her opinion. “Fries, pasta, gelato, sushi, carrot cake, fries,” were some of foods she wrote on the photo.

