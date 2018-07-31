Kim Kardashian’s Diet Secrets: How She Got Down To 119 Lbs Without Starving Herself

Kim came under fire when her sisters commented that she looked like she ‘wasn’t eating’ because she is so skinny. But sources close to Kim say she’s working hard for her hot body — here’s exactly what she is doing.

Kim Kardashian, 37, revealed on her Instagram on July 29 that she only weighs 119 pounds. After having two kids, she’s showing off her flat stomach — she’s proud of her body despite the backlash caused by some of her sister’s comments. A source close to Kim told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “Kim has worked really hard to get down to 119 in a healthy way without starving herself. She eats a modified version of the Keto diet which includes low carbs and moderate proteins. She enjoys chicken, fish and other lean proteins mixed in with vegetables and super foods like blueberries with oatmeal for breakfast. The secret to her diet is the cheat day. Kim loves to indulge on the occasional sweets, fried chicken or even french fries, but only rarely and in moderation, she never goes overboard.” She is occasionally seen chowing down on Popeyess Fried Chicken, but those times and few and far between!

The source continued, “Kim also trains really hard to look good and to keep her famous booty in shape. She sweats through a high intensity, interval training workout with a personal trainer anywhere from 4 to 7 days a week. Her workout is a circuit of exercises like squats, presses and other butt work designed to burn fat and increase her strength and endurance while keeping her curves sexy. She will be turning 38 soon and is determine to look and feel better than ever before, and the hard work is paying off.”

Kim is really pushing herself: “Kim has also been working out twice and sometimes even 3 times a day,” the source said. “She has been on a major mission to regain her title and the sexiest sister and she’s done it.”