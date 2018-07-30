Kim Kardashian’s Body Transformation To 119 Pounds — From Pregnancy To Sheer Tops: See Pics

Kim is at an all-time low weight — just 119 pounds — after giving birth to two babies and caring for a third. See her body bounce back in photos through the years below!

Everyone was focused on Khloe Kardashian‘s insane, 33-pound weight loss after having baby True just three months ago, but let’s not forget about Kim Kardashian! She’s in the best shape of her life — 119 pounds with a 24-inch waist. She gained 50 pounds with baby North, now 5, and 60 with her second, Saint, now 2. She used a surrogate for Chicago, because of health issues. If she can lose the weight and look better than ever while caring for three kids, there is hope for us all!

Kim tended to wear tight outfits during her two pregnancies, showing off her belly, and wearing looks that strategically covered her arms and most of her legs. She preferred the midi length, and wore heels throughout her two pregnancies! Kim announced she was pregnant with North in December 2012. She gave birth in June 2013. Just one year later, in May 2014, Kim was picture perfect at her wedding to Kanye West. In June 2015, they revealed Kim was pregnant again, and she gave birth to Saint in December 2015. Kim was looking gorgeous just a few months later, attending parties and fashion week events. But in October 2016 in Paris, she was robbed at gunpoint, and disappeared from the public eye for months.

But 2018 is her year, and she’s back and looking better than ever! She’s showing off her nipple in sheer shirts, and wearing tight bodysuits to show off her insanely small waist. See pics of Kim throughout the last five years in the gallery attached above!