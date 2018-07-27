Hollywood’s Sexiest Newly Engaged Stars: Hailey Baldwin, Pryanka Chopra & More

Priyanka Chopra reportedly said ‘yes’ to Nick Jonas’s proposal & fans are here for it! Check out all of the celebs who have recently become engaged in 2018!

It’s 2018 — the year that celebs decided to marry each other only after a couple months of dating! We’ll never be able to forget the exact moment we found out that after a month of dating, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson got engaged. Since then, the two have inadvertently started a trend. Not only did Hailey Baldwin say “yes” to Justin Bieber‘s question-popping just weeks after the two started dating again, but now, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are reportedly engaged — and they just started dating in May. We repeat, they started dating in May… and now they’ve decided to spend the rest of their lives together. True love works in mysterious ways!

But these aren’t the only celebs who have recently gotten engaged. After six happy years together, Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner became engaged after he popped the question while the two were in upstate New York. And the list keeps on going! Check out all of your favorite stars who have decided to get hitched in our gallery above!

When it comes to Justin and Hailey, their love is definitely the real deal. Not only have the two been seen making out in various cities around the US, they’re head over heels for each other — and will continue to be that way for a long, long time. “He honestly believes that the euphoria he feels for her is going to last forever,” a source close to the singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The so-called honeymoon phase is something he believes will not just be a phase but a way of life. That is why he is so excited to be with her.”