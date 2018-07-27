Monica Claps Back At Brandy’s ‘Boy Is Mine’ Diss In The Classiest Way & We Should Take Notes

Despite the never-ending onslaught of shade Monica has seen from Brandy, she’s still got love for miss Norwood.

Tsk, tsk. Brandy, 39, just can’t seem to let some things go, mainly, her long running feud with Monica, 37. That hasn’t stopped Monica from moving on though, and while performing at a Houston, Texas concert, she was the epitome of class. Monica took to the stage with a heartwarming message, saying she was actually thankful for Brandy! “The only time they called a little Black girl from the country to the big stage, an amazing woman, Ms. Brandy Norwood,” said Monica. “See, the thing is, if we lift each other up, we can do a whole lot,” she told the crowd. It looks like Monica is really trying to squash this beef!

The show took place as part of Monica’s current tour, and while it’s nice and all that Monica used the opportunity as an attempt at being the bigger person, it doesn’t seem like Brandy has plans to do the same. The beef between the stars through the years has been seemingly one-sided, and we can’t help but wonder just WHY Brandy is still so salty. Seriously, what year is it? Let’s not forget when in 2016, Brandy threw the ultimate shade Monica’s way while performing at Essence Festival. At the time, the singer ended the performance of her 1998 hit “The Boy Is Mine” by changing the lyrics from “the boy is mine” to “the song is mine,” Oh, the shade of it all!

Maybe, Brandy is just salty because Monica is flourishing. By the looks of it, the singer is living her best life! Just check out her July 25 Instagram post where she stunned in electric blue hair. “Courage is Grace under Pressure …. I’m Still Standing.. Bending isn’t Breaking,” the caption read. Her inspirational thoughts continued in a separate post, where she rocked an all white ensemble. “Drink Water & Mind your Business …. If your affairs are lacking order , it simply means you aren’t paying enough attention to them!! #StayFocused,” the singer said.

It looks like Monica is wise beyond her years, and everyone, including Brandy, should take a page out of her book.