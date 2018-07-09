Did we get travel back in time? Brandy and Monica’s feud is alive and well, at least if you ask their fans. Listen to watch Brandy sang during the Essence Fest in this clip and decide for yourself!

Talk about a throwback! Brandy and Monica are apparently still feuding 20 years after releasing their classic hit “The Boy is Mine” in 1998. It was clear shortly after recording the duet, which is about two women fighting over the same man that… they weren’t each other’s biggest fans. Two decades later, Brandy seemingly brought their feud back, and in a big way! During her set at the Essence Festival in New Orleans on July 8, she went a capella and sang the lyrics, “the song is mine.” Um.. awkward, much?

Brandy and Monica have reportedly fought over everything from their duet, to their friendships with Whitney Houston. They also reportedly got into a fight at the VMAs once! It’s a big ‘ol mess. Fans are puzzled as to why Brandy made that little swipe at Monica during the Essence Fest after so many years. Is the feud back on? Has this all been one-sided Brandy beef this entire time? They totally freaked on Twitter after seeing the footage of Brandy’s diss, and it doesn’t appear that anyone is Team Brandy!

“Monica must be texting Brandy every 3 months calling her a baldheaded bitch because there is no logical explanation for this.”, @DEFinition223 tweeted. “Brandy is miserable and it’s showing and it’s embarrassing….you used the Essence platform to shade Monica? A platform meant to uplift black women….why? That ain’t cute,” @thevivianbanks tweeted, too.

The Brandy and Monica beef started when I was 11. I'll be 31 next month. This has got to stop😂 pic.twitter.com/e4EK2DyJIX — Joy (@BlaqueZack) July 8, 2018

Some people were actually pretty psyched about what Brandy did. “There’s something, like, reassuring and orderly about Brandy still trying Monica after all these years. The sun rises, the wind blows, and Brandy shades Monica. Like clockwork,” @CraigSJ tweeted. You know what? Same.