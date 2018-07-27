Demi Lovato’s Former Sober Coach ‘Not Holding Grudges’ Over Being Fired — Would He Help Her Again?

Demi Lovato reportedly fired her sober coach before her alleged overdose, but he’s still supporting her. We’ve learned exclusively from a source that Mike Bayer’s willing to help if she asks for it.

Sober coach Mike Bayer worked with Demi Lovato as she struggled with sobriety for six years, but the “Confident” singer reportedly let him go weeks before her alleged relapse after they began arguing with each other in March 2018. Demi and Mike even unfollowed each other on social media, according to the report from The Sun Online. Despite their falling out, Mike is deeply concerned for Demi’s health and wellbeing, and wants to be there for her any way he can, a source close to him told us. HollywoodLife reached out to Mike Bayer for comment on this story, but did not immediately hear back.

Mike loves Demi deeply. He is ready and willing to jump in and help her get back to a healthy place,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She did fire him, but he’s not holding any grudges against her. He doesn’t take it personally. He knows that she is in a dangerous place and he wants to help her fight for her life.” Mike has acknowledged that you can’t help someone that doesn’t want help. And it’s extremely important to note that Demi reportedly overdosed.

“Mike’s on great terms with [Demi’s] family and he’s had a lot of success helping Demi; he’s an obvious choice to help Demi get back up after this very public fall,” the source said. “But it will ultimately be up to Demi. She’s an adult and will have full say in this. The stakes are really high. Mike hopes she makes the right decision [to get help] — if not with him, then with someone. No one can do it alone. Addiction is a killer, a deadly disease, and no one knows that better than Mike.”

Neither Demi nor anyone from her camp has confirmed the allegations that she overdosed. It has been reported, as HollywoodLife has previously told you, that Demi was at a birthday party for her backup dancer, Dani Vitale the night before the incident, and then reportedly partied at her Hollywood Hills home later the same night. First responders arrived at her home around 11:00am the next day after she was found unresponsive. Her friends reportedly administered Narcan before she was taken to the hospital. Demi is now awake and responsive, and recuperating in the hospital surrounded by family.