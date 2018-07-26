‘The Challenge’: Did Natalie Negrotti & Hunter Barfield Hookup? — Wild Rumor Has Fans Buzzing

A juicy new report has fans of ‘The Challenge’ talking! Rumor has it that Natalie Negrotti and Hunter Barfield kissed when he showed up on ‘Final Reckoning,’ and Natalie took to Twitter to reveal the truth!

Based on previews from The Challenge: Final Reckoning, it’s clear that Hunter Barfield shows up to do damage as a “Mercenary” at some point this season — and new reports claim he got a little down and dirty outside of the game, too! Twitter is abuzz with fan speculation that the Are You The One? alum hooked up with Natalie Negrotti during his brief time on the show, but Natalie quickly shot down the rumor with one tweet. “Me and @hbarfield13 never made out and that’s a fact she wrote.”

She later added, “Whoever is spreading these rumors about me, you must be so miserable and want to tear me down because I am genuinely happy. And if u want what I have, work hard for it yourself like I do.” Natalie and her partner, Paulie Calafiore, were eliminated on the July 24 episode of The Challenge, but they will get to continue their journey on the show in the Redemption House. In her short time on the show this season, though, Natalie made one big storyline because of her feud with Kayleigh Morris.

During the airing of the last season of the show, The Challenge: Vendettas, Natalie and Kayleigh got into it on social media, and Kayleigh outed the Big Brother alum as a lesbian. This season, Natalie confirmed that she is pansexual, but admitted she was upset about how the news was first made public.

Me and @hbarfield13 never made out and that’s a fact. — Natalia Negrotti (@NataliaNegrotti) July 25, 2018

Whoever is spreading these rumors about me you must be so miserable and want to tear me down because I’m truly genuinely happy. And if u want what I have work hard for it yourself like I do. ✌🏽 — Natalia Negrotti (@NataliaNegrotti) July 25, 2018

“I wasn’t ready, and I haven’t even gotten the opportunity to tell my whole family,” Natalie admitted on the show. “She just did it in a really malicious way, and that’s not fair to me. But I know that I’ll never forget and I’ll never be her friend.”