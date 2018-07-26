Did Farrah Abraham Just Say She’s Pregnant? She Reveals Truth About Her ‘Bun In The Oven’

Is Farrah Abraham pregnant? The former ‘Teen Mom OG’ star revealed to HollywoodLife whether a cryptic message she posted on her Instagram Live story hints that she’s expecting!

Farrah Abraham sent fans into a frenzy after posting an extremely cryptic message to her Instagram Live story on Jul. 26 that totally seemed suggest she’s pregnant. The former Teen Mom OG star wrote, “The bun that’s in my oven is my business.” While a “bun” in the “oven” definitely implies a pregnancy, since posting her Instagram message, Farrah revealed the truth to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about whether this message admits she has another child on the way or not. She told us, “I’m totally not pregnant, the message I posted on my Instagram stories is solely about me focusing on my business right now and putting all my effort into that.” Well, there you have it — she is definitely not pregnant! No literal bun in that oven!

The timing of a prospective pregnancy would have been certainly problematic. It was just on Jul. 24 that she began her training sessions to become a celebrity boxer as part of an effort to combat bullying. And as for who she’d like to spar with in the ring, Farrah did not hold back when it came to hinting at potential enemies. “Maybe some of the Teen Moms who talk trash about me and bully me. Maybe some of the producers who bullied me off the show I created with them so maybe Morgan Freeman should step out,” she told The Blast. Furthermore, an eyewitness who went to “The Syndicate” Party hosted by Anthony Anderson where she was also in attendance told us EXCLUSIVELY that she appeared to be drinking alcohol.

“I just want to make sure I know what I’m doing and look my best. Like I’m Floyd Mayweather stepping in the ring for the women,” she added. Something tells us that getting punched repeatedly would be not the safest activity if she were actually pregnant. Since she’s not expecting, punch away, Farrah!

