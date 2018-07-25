Tom Cruise Reportedly Ready To Be Back In Suri’s Life After She Pleads With Him In Heartbreaking Letters

Tom Cruise is reportedly ready to be back in his daughter Suri’s life after the upset 12-year-old wrote many letters and recorded many voicemails asking him to reconnect with her.

Tom Cruise, 56, is feeling like he wants to be an important part of his 12-year-old daughter Suri Cruise‘s life again after being separated for a long time and it’s all because of Suri’s recent sweet attempts at contacting her dad. The adorable brunette has been sending Tom heartbreaking letters and calling him and leaving voicemails full of pleading words asking him to visit her, according to an insider who spoke to OK! Magazine. It seems like her attempts are working too since Tom has already reached out. “He’s contacted Suri through a third party, who he trusts implicitly, to check in and make sure she’s OK,” the insider said. “He wants her to know that he’s thought of her all this time and he got all of her messages. In fact, he read and listened to each and every word. Tom’s paving the way to come back in Suri’s life permanently and many expect it to happen soon.”

A Tom and Suri reunion would definitely be a great thing. Suri’s sullen mood in regards to her dad may have been the reason she looked upset during her early July trip in Paris with mom Katie Holmes, 39. As she walked the streets of the city of love she appeared to be in deep thought. “It looked like a lot was weighing on her mind,” a source told the outlet. The “strained relationship” with Tom “could have something to do with it.”

That strained relationship has been going on for years at this point and although Tom has been allowed to see Suri every month he hasn’t done so. “Tom’s always been allowed to see Suri for 10 days a month, but he’s never taken Katie up on the offer to do so,” the insider continued, also explaining that the actor’s participation with the Church of Scientology may have something to do with it. The church requires members to “disconnect” from people who don’t believe in the same faith which would make sense considering Katie’s no longer a part of it. “Tom couldn’t reach out before because Katie fled the religion,” the insider explained.

Although Tom has been busy promoting his new film Mission: Impossible – Fallout, with rec carpet premieres and other appearances, we hope to see him reunited with Suri soon. It’s always wonderful to see a father and daughter spend time together and since it’s been so long, we’re sure they have a lot to catch up on.