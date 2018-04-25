Suri Cruise, 12, Reportedly Desperate To Have Dad Tom In Her Life After He Skips Her B-Day Again

With each passing year, Suri Cruise reportedly gets more anxious to see her dad Tom. As usual though, the star did not show up for his daughter’s 12th b-day, according to a new report, leaving Suri heartbroken!

Tom Cruise, 55, reportedly hasn’t seen his daughter in over 4 1/2 years, and although Suri, 12, is apparently “desperate” to have her dad back in her life, the actor remains distant — even on his daughter’s birthday! While HollywoodLife.com previously told you Tom did in fact send Suri a birthday gift on her special day, which was April 18, a new report from Star magazine claims the actor did not, however, visit his little girl in person, and it was devastating for Suri. Click here to see adorable pics of Tom and Suri Cruise together in 2012.

“Like any little girl, her greatest wish is for her father to be there, and now she’s been disappointed again,” an “insider” told the mag, adding that the star “has been absent for one milestone after another.” “That would be painful for any child, and you have to wonder what kind of emotional toll it’s taking on Suri,” the source said. But this isn’t the first birthday Tom has missed. “Tom hasn’t been there to watch Suri blow out the candles since she turned 7,” another source explained. “It’s so sad!”

The older Suri gets, the more curious she’s gotten, according to the report. And she’s starting not to buy her mom Katie Holmes‘, 39, excuses for Tom. “Suri has to be wondering why Tom doesn’t come and visit. It seems like the older she gets, the more desperate she must be to see him,” the insider said. “Now that Suri’s older, [the excuses] may not fly anymore.”

But while Tom reportedly does not visit or spend time with Suri, he always makes sure to send her presents on special occasions. “Suri gets a gift from Tom on her birthday every year and this year was no exception,” our source told us EXCLUSIVELY last week. “It’s not something Katie talks about though, beyond saying that Tom does always come through with gifts for things like birthdays and Christmas, she’s very tight-lipped.”