Demi Lovato Forgets Lyrics To ‘Sober’ Two Days Before Alleged Overdose

Fans videos have surfaced of Demi Lovato forgetting the lyrics to her new song, ‘Sober’ — which recently revealed she broke her sobriety after 6 years — just 2 days before her alleged drug overdose. Watch the emotional video.

Just two days before her alleged drug overdose, Demi Lovato, 25, forgot the lyrics to her latest song, “Sober” while performing at the 2018 California Mid-State Fair on Sunday, July 22. The song is a confession that Demi broke her sobriety after being six years clean. In fan videos you can see the singer become emotional when the song begins, as cheering fans help her rally through. However, just a few words into the last verse of the track, Demi stops to admit she forgot the lyrics.

“‘F–k, I forgot the words,” Demi said on stage, an eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight, adding that the singer “walked off stage,” afterwards. “It was an emotional song. She seemed to be almost in tears,” the onlooker explained. — “I think it was because it was a new song and she was emotional. That is why she forgot the words.” The eyewitness continued: “As a fan, that made her seem more human. We all make mistakes. Even though she rehearses so many times, she makes mistakes. She is the first person to tell you we are all human and not perfect.” The fan added that Lovato “didn’t seem under the influence” during the concert.

The latest update in Demi’s condition is that she is reportedly “stable” and “alert” following her alleged drug overdose, which occurred on Tuesday, July 24. Demi’s rep confirmed to HollywoodLife that she is “awake and with her family” after being hospitalization. The rep also confirmed that some of the information being reported is “incorrect.” It was originally reported that Demi allegedly overdosed on heroin, however, the report was retracted. It is currently unknown what drug Demi allegedly used.

Another recent update claims Demi was reportedly with two friends when she allegedly overdosed in her Hollywood Hills home. The report goes on to claim that it was those friends who allegedly administered Narcan to the singer, despite original reports claiming it was the paramedics who administered the lifesaving drug.

As you may know, Demi has admittedly struggled with alcohol, cocaine and pills in the past. She opened up about her struggles in her recent YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated.

Demi was on tour amidst her alleged overdose, and her next stop was scheduled for this Thursday (July 26) in Atlantic City, New Jersey. However, that tour stop has been cancelled. The singer is scheduled to travel to Mexico in September for a string of international dates that are planned through the end of November. Demi’s team has not released any type of statement involving her upcoming engagements.

Our thoughts are with the singer and her family during this difficult time.