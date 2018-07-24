Will Catherine Oxenberg’s Daughter India Be Jailed For Alleged Membership In NXIVM Cult?

Catherine Oxenberg has been trying to convince estranged daughter, India, to quit her alleged membership in the NXIVM cult and prevent an arrest. A reliable source told us what’s bound to happen next.

Dynasty actress Catherine Oxenberg, 56, has been hoping her daughter India Oxenberg, 27, will remove herself from the controversial sex cult NXIVM, which she’s allegedly been involved in since 2011, and prevent a possible future arrest, but as of now, things have been unclear on what India will decide to do. The concerned mother has been estranged from her daughter since Apr. 2018 and admitted to being the one who originally took her to her first class of the dangerous “self improvement program” not realizing what they did at the time. Although Catherine opted out of the cult after that first encounter, India allegedly decided to stay and after the recent arrests of the cult’s leader, Keith Raniere and member Allison Mack, concerns are growing about her future fate.

How likely is it that India will get arrested and go to prison for her alleged membership with NXIVM? We spoke with journalist Frank Parlato, who was the first one to go public about the real practices behind the blackmail and branding cult, and he assured us that he thinks there’s hope for India as well as her relationship with her mother. “India will go free from this cult very soon and be back in her mother’s loving arms,” Frank EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “There’s no other way for this to go because in order to be a slave you have to have a master and her masters are now all in custody. They have been forbidden from contacting her or any other members of NXIVM. All of the brainwashers have been arrested so now what will hold this thing together? It’s disintegrating. These latest indictments are the best thing that could have happened for India and for the many other slaves in NXIVM.”

Frank also hopes that “she will be back in the loving home of her mother very soon and she will come out of this like it was a very bad dream. And maybe give some lessons to others on what to avoid.” In the meantime, Catherine has been working hard to get rid of the cult in any way she can and Frank told us that she’s in the process of getting ready to attend a hearing on the matter. “Catherine’s in Brooklyn now and plans to attend the hearing tomorrow,” he said. “She is still deeply involved in taking down this cult, it’s safe to say she has never, even for one minute, given up hope of rescuing India from this twisted cult. You have to give her a lot of credit for her heroism in this. Out of all the parents, she was the only one who was able to bring this much attention to the issue. She is the one that first exposed the branding and brought it to my attention and that is ultimately what really broke this story wide open. If it weren’t for Catherine and myself it’s very likely there would be hundreds if not thousands more woman branded. They didn’t stop branding women because they wanted to, they stopped because they were exposed.”

While Catherine gets ready to continue bringing down NIXVM in Brooklyn, it turns out India is also currently in Brooklyn which is causing speculation that there may have already been contact between the two. “Yes India is also still in Brooklyn and Catherine is there too so one could suspect that with both mother and daughter being in Brooklyn a reconnection has either already occurred or will soon occur,” Frank continued. “With all these soldiers falling around India and being hauled off to jail, the funding and communication has been cut off. Where does India go from here but back to her family? These final arrests are the best sign that cold have happened for India and for many, many others trapped in NIXVM.”