Kylie Jenner’s Lips Almost Downsized Back To Her Original Pout — See First Look

Kylie Jenner showed off her much thinner lips while supporting Travis Scott in Paris on July 22 and it definitely looks like she’s confidently ready to go back to living completely without fillers!

Kylie Jenner, 20, proved she’s feeling great about herself when she stepped out in Paris to watch beau Travis Scott, 26, perform at Lollapalooza and showed off a MUCH thinner pout. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently admitted to taking out her lip fillers and as of last week, they were still a bit bigger than her natural lips, but with this most recent appearance it looks like they’ve gone down even more! Kylie looked gorgeous in a blue camo fitted dress for the outing as she left her hotel and took the time to pose for pics with fans. CHECK OUT KYLIE’S THIN LIPS IN PARIS HERE!

The brunette beauty credits Travis and her five-month-old daughter Stormi for helping her to feel great about herself and make the big decision and we have to say that we couldn’t be happier for her! In addition to being financially successful (she’s almost a billionaire!), Kylie has a supportive group of family and friends that surely help to keep her confidence up. Whether she’s taking to social media to show off her incredible post-baby body or letting her guard down in an interview, Kylie seems better than ever!

Both Kylie and Travis are on top of the world right now with the positive public exposure. The hot couple posed for the cover of the latest issue of GQ Magazine and their pics for the publication are as sexy as can be. After a year of being super private, both Travis and Kylie seem to be sharing their relationship with the public more and more these days. It’s wonderful to see two of this generation’s top stars living it up and being in love!