Aaron Carter Snuggles Up To Offset’s Alleged Baby Mama Celina Powell — New Romance?

Celina Powell lovingly took to Instagram to share cutesy photos of her and Aaron Carter cuddling together and it’s causing some serious speculation about whether or not they’re a hot new couple.

Celina Powell wasn’t afraid to publicly express her love for Aaron Carter when she took to her Instagram story on July 20 to post some pics of the two of them getting cozy together. “All smiles when I’m with you love,” Celina captioned one of the pics which shows Aaron sitting close and gazing up at her. “My Lil Babyy,” she captioned another which shows her leaning back against Aaron as he sits behind her. We’re not sure just how long these two have been getting to know each other since this is the first time Celina publicly showed off a pic with the hunky blond singer but they definitely seemed to be pretty comfortable with each other!

Despite the intimate hangout, Aaron’s rep told us that he “is single and dating and currently looking for the right girl.” His rep also said that in regards to Celina, Aaron said that “not everyone who comes into my life is meant to stay.” Hmm…So perhaps these two are still getting to know each other or maybe they were just down for a night of casual fun? We’re not entirely sure but it did look like they were having a good time!

Celina and Aaron’s surprise hangout comes at a time when Celina’s been in the headlines a lot lately. The social media star has been involved in a scandal with Snoop Dogg after she claimed the rapper allegedly cheated on his wife and had an affair with her. She even released supposed private text messages between her and Snoop that allegedly shows they had intimate conversations together and privately met up at hotels. Snoop hasn’t admitted to any wrongdoing though and with Celina’s history of admitting she made up the scandal in which she claimed Offset was the father of her pretend baby, it’s easy to understand why there’s doubt in her claims.

Regardless of any past drama, we hope Celina and Aaron continue to have fun together. Whether they’re just friends or more, it’s always great to see two people enjoying each other’s company.