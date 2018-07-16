Celina Powell, Alleged Baby Mama Of Offset, Accuses Snoop Dogg Of Hitting On Her — See Receipts

Snoop Dogg is in the middle of an alleged cheating scandal. Infamous Instagram model Celina Powell, who also claimed Offset was her baby daddy, just exposed Snoop! She’s got receipts of alleged messages and FaceTime videos!

Celina Powell, 23, is at it again. The self-dubbed “Black Widow” — known for her alleged relationships with celebrity rappers — claims she and Snoop Dogg, 46, have had intimate messages and FaceTime video chats. And, she’s even got receipts, according to these screenshots by fans online. Powell has reportedly been communicating with Snoop for months, and alleges the two have had multiple secret meetings outside of her Denver, Colorado hometown. She even claims Snoop FaceTimed her “15 times” throughout their alleged texts.

In screenshots of alleged text messages between the two, Powell claims Snoop asks for photos and a video of her. In one of the snaps, there is a photo of a near nude woman, believed to be Powell. Then, a video of a female allegedly FaceTiming Snoop was captured by fans, which can be seen below. Soon after reportedly exposing Snoop, Powell supposedly deleted her receipts, and made her Instagram account private. However, the posts were screen-shotted by fans online.

As for Snoop, he hasn’t addressed the cheating allegations. However, he hasn’t been quiet on social media. In fact, he’s acting like he’s not a the center of an alleged cheating scandal. Snoop’s been posting to social media, and even took time to promote his new show, “Clout Chasers,” amidst the online uproar. Snoop’s wife, Shante Taylor has yet to publicly address the claims either. The couple married in 1997 and filed for divorce in 2004, before renewing their wedding vows in 2008.

Meanwhile, Powell’s stirring up the tea online with her latest claims. The Instagram model is known for this type of behavior, as she previously claimed Offset of Migos, and Cardi B‘s husband, was the father of her child. During an appearance on DJ Akademiks’ Twitch stream in May 2018, Powell admitted to faking a paternity test to pretend Offset was the father of her child, who allegedly doesn’t even exist. Powell also apologized to Cardi B for causing her stress over her pregnancy. The admission came after months of Powell claiming she had DNA results. Cardi later reposted alleged audio of Powell claiming she copied her friend’s legal DNA documents, and captioned the post, “Lmao Wow people are really crazy”.