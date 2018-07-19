Stevie J’s Alleged Baby Mama Accuses Him Of Cheating On Faith Evans With Her & Getting Her Pregnant

The ink’s barely dry on their marriage certificate but a woman claiming to be Stevie J’s baby mama has already come out of the woodwork. And she has a message for his new bride Faith Evans.

A woman claiming to be Stevie J’s baby mama has taken to Instagram to air all her claims, and supposed dirty laundry, in public. On the afternoon news broke that the Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta star married Faith Evans in a quickie Las Vegas ceremony, “Misha” posted a photo of her cradling her baby bump. The Atlanta-based woman also tagged the 45-year-old singer in a post accusing Stevie, 46, of cheating. That post included a photo of a man sleeping in bed, with his back to the camera. You can’t see the person’s face but the tattoos on his back resemble the ones Stevie has.

On July 18, the very day news broke of Stevie and Faith’s wedding, Misha wrote on Instagram, alleging that he’s the father of her unborn child, “Lol I hope this time it’s a real marriage and since you getting married I hope Faith can help you on some of those child support debts because YOUR (our) child will be here in October…” Misha wasn’t done. She then slammed the marriage as a “scam” and alleged that Stevie has “all types of hoes [sic] living with you.” She then aimed her anger at Faith, who is the widow of late rapper Biggie Smalls, aka The Notorious B.I.G. She wrote, “It’s sad that your [sic] almost 50 & still getting played like a fiddle.” After accusing Stevie of having several baby mamas, Misha then went on to write, “Biggie is turnin’ over in his grave you should be ashamed of yourself.” Misha also posted video clips of a man talking on the phone in what appears to be the music producer’s home, in an attempt to prove her claims are true. She also attempted to prove her allegations by sharing a clip on Instagram that seems to be of a woman showing Stevie her bare bottom during a FaceTime chat.

As fans of Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta will know, Stevie has seven kids. His two eldest, son Dorian and daughter Sade, were both born in 1995. His son Steven Jr. was born two years later and was followed by another girl, Savannah, in 1998. In 2009 his daughter Eva was born. He had his youngest, Bonnie, 18 months, with fellow Love & Hip-Hop star Joseline Hernandez (who claims that just a month earlier Stevie was proposing to her). He also has an adopted adult son, Angel. Given that he has five baby mamas, yes, Misha is correct on that score. (Not that that was ever a secret!)

Meanwhile Faith, who has been married twice before, has three children, including Christopher Wallace Jr., 21, with the late Biggie Smalls. We reached out to both Stevie J and Faith Evans for comment and have had no word from either of their camps.