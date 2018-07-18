Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott & 11 More Sexy Couples Who Flaunt Hot PDA On Magazine Covers

After Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s racy GQ cover, we’re looking at some of our favorite couples’ super scandalous, PDA-filled magazine covers through the years!

Several of our favorite couples have graced the cover of magazines and posed for multi-page spreads, and many times, they’re filled sexy images of the celeb pairs! Most recently, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott shot their first joint cover for GQ, and their sultry pics are beyond our wildest dreams! On the cover, Kylie, clad in a tiny black body suit, straddles Travis, who rocked a loose-fitting suit. The dark and sexy cover appears to have minimal editing, as Kylie’s notable scar on her leg is front and center, and the appearance is as raw and candid as the interview inside.

Kylie joins her big sis Kim Kardashian in the category of sexy magazine covers with a significant other! Kim and her hubs Kanye West have posed together on several mags, but one of their first was Vogue, in which they appeared in a number of wedding scenarios. Recall, Kim looks like a princess on the cover in a silk, strapless wedding gown, with Ye behind her, nuzzling into the nape of her neck. Of course, we’re talking about Kimye, so things get even hotter. The couple also starred on the cover of L’Officiel Hommes, on which they essentially played out a sex scene. The racy cover featured Kim, looking like she was mid-orgasm with her legs straddling around a nude Kanye, who had his back facing the camera. I mean, damn.

While not many other couples have gone that far to PDA on magazine covers, the Beckham’s shot a lusty cover for Vogue Paris in 2013, where they cemented themselves as an absolute power couple. Victoria and David Beckham posed for the cover looking deep into each other’s eyes, with their lips just barely touching. So hot! And who can forget Cardi B and Offset‘s recent shoot with Rolling Stone, right before the two became parents to Kulture Kiari?! That was a cover to remember!

