Melania Trump Surprises In Jeans & Flats After Donald Trump’s Surrender Summit With Putin

Russian President Putin and US President Trump meet in Helsinki. U .S. First Lady Melania Trump, U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and his wife Jenni Haukio from left, pose for a photograph at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, prior to Trump's and Putin's one-on-one meeting in the Finnish capital Trump Putin Summit, Helsinki, Finland - 16 Jul 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
The President and First Lady landed in Washington on July 16, and Melania traded in her ball gown for jeans and flats, but kept the glamour with a $10,000 Birkin bag.

Melania Trump is rarely seen without heels, and she just spent a week in Europe wearing designer ball gowns and sky-high Louboutins. When she returned to Washington, D.C. on July 16, she traded in her designer dresses for a classic white button down and fitted skinny jeans. She wisely choose to wear flats while walking across the glass after getting off the plane. But despite her “jeans and a tee” vibe, she looked ultra glamorous with a fresh blowout and carrying a Hermes Birkin Bag, which costs, at least, $10,000. (She has quite a few different colors as well.)

Melania and President Trump went to multiple countries — Belgium, England, Finland — and she looked polished and perfect in each location. She was only seen wearing sky-high heels on the trip, paired with a striped Victoria Beckham dress, a lovely yellow J. Mendel ball gown for a state dinner in England, and again, a yellow dress, this one Gucci, for the meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

The jeans and button down look is classic and sophisticated. The clean lines are very flattering and elegant, despite the casual nature of the look. Her makeup was fresh and pretty — her eyes were defined and her lips were neutral. Unfortunately, the pair landed as the US is more divided than ever, with even Republicans shaming and criticizing the President with how he acted in front of world leaders, especially Putin. Time will tell if he is able to win back his base.