‘Mamma Mia’ Star Cher, 72, Reveals How She Looks 30 Years Younger & So Hot

How does Cher defy the concept of aging & look hot as hell in a see-through bodysuit at 72? The ‘Mamma Mia’ star spills her skin and workout secrets here!

Wow, wow, wow! Cher, 72, hasn’t done a movie in many years (2010’s Burlesque comes to mind), but now, she’s starring in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and looked unbelievable in a sheer top at the film’s premiere on July 16. She looks flawless playing a grandmother (!) in the film, decades younger than the age on her birth certificate. Did you see her movin’ and groovin’ while singing “Fernando” in the flick?! She told the TODAY show’s Kathie Lee Gifford about her tips for staying youthful. “All right. I don’t drink, I don’t smoke, I don’t do drugs — I never have,” Cher said. “I work out. I’m pretty good with my diet, except I like chocolate. I think, also, I’ve always kept working.”

Staying busy but focused on your health and wellness goals is incredibly important! Cher famously said at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards that she can do a 5 minute plank! That’s about 4 minutes longer than me, to be honest! Planks mainly work your core but also help to tone your shoulders, arms, and glutes. If you do leg lifts or turn to the side, you can work even more muscle groups!

Cher seriously looked amazing a sheer black outfit at the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again film premiere in London on July 16. She said the cast was “so gracious” and so loving while welcoming her on set. She posted with most of the cast, including Amanda Seyfried, and Lily James on the red carpet. This movie is about to be the blockbuster of the summer and we are so thrilled Cher joined the cast! We love seeing her on the big screen! See some of Cher’s sexiest looks through the years in the gallery attached above!