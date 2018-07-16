Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle In Yellow Dresses Plus 27 More Stars Stun In The Sunny Shade

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle both rocked the bright hue effortlessly just one week apart from each other! Which dandelion-hued dress was best? Plus, see pics of more celebs in yellow below!

Yellow is a color you either love or hate, but nothing makes me happier than seeing this sunny hue! Celebs have been wearing the bright shade left and right! Meghan Markle wore a sleeveless Brandon Maxwell dress on July 5. The other Duchess, Kate Middleton, wore the sunny shade (the Dolce & Gabbana Crepe dress) at the Wimbledon Tennis Championship on July 15! We LOVE the color on these royals — even The Queen wore bright yellow at the Royal Ascot on June 19!

Meghan and Kate both looked flawless in their fitted yellow dresses. They were conservative but so bright and cheery. Can you believe Kate gave birth less than three months ago? Kate wore her dress with her signature blowout — bouncy curls in her thick hair. Meghan choose a middle part, and pulled back her hair into a chic, low bun, showing off her gorgeous face, and natural makeup! Read secrets from her makeup artist about her look right here!

A ton of other stars like Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Emmy Rossum have all recently worn yellow as well. See their photos in the gallery attached above! Whether you’re rocking a dress, or pants like Blake Lively, the color is sure to turn heads. I think it looks great on all skin tones and works all year round! Pair it with nude accessories like Kate for spring, or more jewel tones or black accessories for fall and winter. Have some fun in the sun and wear yellow!