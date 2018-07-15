All three of Sylester Stallone’s daughters enjoyed the sun in the South of France in gorgeous bikinis! Check out the chic summertime look here!

Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet Stallone are literally summertime goals! While enjoying the South of France, the Stallone sisters soaked up the sun on a yacht (like one does in the South of France) and looked gorgeous in bikinis. In fact, Sophia wore a copper metallic swimsuit that’s the exact same kind Kourtney Kardashian wore. Meanwhile, Sistine wore a white bikini and went paddle-boarding. And Scarlet wore a blue floral bikini — and even jumped off the yacht at one point! If they’re not having the best summer of their lives, we don’t know who is! Check out their pics below!

But this is hardly the first time this trio has been seen enjoying the yacht life. The three of them were seen earlier in the month catching some rays while vacationing in the coastal town on the French Riviera with their mother, Jennifer Flavin, 49. Seriously, their beach-side outfits are some major swimsuit inspo… especially Sistine’s sand colored scoop neck bikini top.

Sistine also had a brief romance with Gregg Sulkin, 26. The two of them were seen out on a few dates back in January and the two did not hold back in the PDA department. The pair were spotted “holding hands” and “kissing” at the reopening of Los Angeles’ Hyde by an eyewitness who spoke to Page Six at the time. The attendee also remarked that they were “adorable together” and that Gregg looked like he was “completely smitten.” However, the two of them have not been seen recently.

We’ll keep you posted with any more pics of the Stallone sisters! And in the meantime, we hope they have a great time in the South of France — especially now that France has won the World Cup.