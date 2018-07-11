Sylvester Stallone’s Gorgeous Daughters Sophia, Sistine & Scarlet Look Cool For The Summer In Bikinis

How stunning are Sylvester Stallone’s daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet? The three sisters were spotted in stylish bikinis while vacationing in Saint-Tropez with their mother. See the pics!

Sophia, 21, Sistine, 20, and Scarlet Stallone, 16, are living their best lives in Saint-Tropez! The three daughters of Sylvester Stallone, 72, have been vacationing in the coastal town on the French Riviera with their mother, Jennifer Flavin, 49. The stunning sisters were photographed lounging around on their yacht, while wearing cute bikinis. We’re obsessed with Sistine’s sand colored scoop neck bikini top and matching cheeky bottom. Can you say #VacationGoals?

The sisters looked stunning splashing around in the waves, but we aren’t super surprised about it. Sistine and Sophia have already started taking over the modeling world! In June 2017, the two siblings head to Milan for Fashion Week where they both walked on the Dolce & Gabbana runway in lacy lingerie-inspired ensembles and silk kimonos. Sistine turned heads in a black corset mini dress which was paired with strappy heels and layered necklaces. Sophia strut down the catwalk in a leather pencil skirt, bandeau bra and collared white button-up tied in the front. They both had their dirty blonde locks down in beach waves.

Sistine also made headlines earlier this year for her romance with Gregg Sulkin, 26. The pair were spotted on a few dates in January, which were complete with some PDA. The two stars were caught “holding hands” and “kissing” at the reopening of Los Angeles’ Hyde by an eyewitness who spoke to Page Six at the time. The witness also added that they were “adorable together” and that Gregg appeared to be “completely smitten.” Unfortunately it appears as if this romance fizzled out because these two haven’t been spotted together again in months.

